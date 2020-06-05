Dozens of cars filled the south lawn of Pescadero High and Middle School, decked out with balloons and signs, on Thursday night. One by one, each Class of 2020 graduate, beaming behind their masks, exited their cars to a cacophony of honks and walked across the stage to receive a diploma.
It was by no means normal, but for the small South Coast town — where no barrier, not even a pandemic, can stop them coming together — the raucous drive-in graduation was a success.
This year’s graduating class, many speakers noted, have had to overcome obstacles like never before. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the remainder of the graduates’ final semester online and they are now graduating into a country with staggering unemploy-ment and civil unrest. But as teacher and senior class adviser Kassandra Talbot said during her speech, it's their perseverance that shines the brightest.
“As community members, we encourage our students to overcome any challenge,” Tal-bot said. “And when we say that, what comes to mind isn’t overcoming systemic violence and global pandemic, but today, that’s exactly what it means.”
Principal Kevin Allen led the ceremony, announcing each graduate’s awards and scholar-ships and adding personal notes about his time spent with them. Allen said he’s enjoyed watching Diogo Zavala grow since the seventh grade, and said he’s never met a more polite student than Rowan Woodard.
Salutatiorian Rori Skinner, Allen said, hopes to open her own business in the cosmetology field after attending San Jose State University. Skinner gave a speech sharing the special role Dr. Seuss books play in her family, encouraging all of her former classmates to “be you” as they face the many challenges ahead.
“I firmly believe we will all continue to pursue our dreams no matter what’s in our way,” Skinner said.
As the students and teachers spoke, the graduation ceremony was being aired live on KPDO for community members to tune in. Co-valedictorian Paola Vázquez’s voice boomed out from the campus speakers and radios across the South Coast as she spoke about the power of the community. Vázquez, who Allen called “the hardest-working, most dedicated student I’ve ever had the privilege of teaching,” thanked her classmates and teachers for never giving up on her.
Co-valedictorian Emely Vázquez, who will be deferring Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, for a year to attend Cañada College, rounded out the speeches. As she exited the stage, di-ploma in hand, Allen could be heard praising her drive and artistic talent.
“Class of 2020, we are truly a strong generation,” Vazquez said.
Following the graduation ceremony, the cars, filled with graduates and their families and friends, led a parade through the center of Pescadero. Honking and cheering, they were greeted by community members waiting with signs congratulating them on their achieve-ments and wishing them a bright future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.