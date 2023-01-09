Pescadero-area residents are being warned tonight that they should be ready to evacuate as more rainfall is forecast to sweep over the area.
San Mateo County is contacting residents in a variety of ways saying South Coast residents should prepare now to leave on little notice. Displaced residents needing a rallying point to charge their phones, grab a snack and gather information about shelter and other resources can go to Pescadero High School, 360 Butano Cutoff.
Residents should watch their cellphones for an SMC Alert tonight and county officials say any one who feels unsafe shouldn't wait to leave.
Possible exit routes out of Pescadero include:
- Pescadero Creek Road (east) to Highway 84;
- Stage Road to Highway 84; and
- Cloverdale Road to Gazos Creek Road to Highway 1.
The warning follows days of rain that have swelled area creeks and periodically flooded roads including Pescadero Creek Road.
For more storm-related emergency information,visit https://www.smcgov.org/ceo/county-storm-related-emergency-information. Sign up for SMC Alert: SMCalert.info
