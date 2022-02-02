The San Mateo County coast is known for its popular scenic beaches, but data collected by the county over the years shows that some local beaches aren’t as clean as visitors might like. Dunes Beach, Venice Beach and Roosevelt State Beach consistently have higher traces of potentially dangerous bacteria, according to an agency that tracks the county’s samples.
Employees and volunteers from the San Mateo County Emergency Health Services department take weekly samples from more than 40 coast and bayside beaches and creeks. The samples are tested by the county’s public health laboratory, usually two days after collection, for three bacteria: coliform, escherichia coli (E. coli), and enterococcus. Those results are then compared to state-certified parameters.
The county’s water sampling program targets 20 locations on the Coastside alone, from Pacifica’s Sharp Park to Gazos Creek, south of Pigeon Point. According to SwimGuide.com, a website that maps and monitors the county’s data, Venice, Dunes and Roosevelt beaches are historically among the worst on the Coastside and met water quality standards on less than 60 percent of their samples, according to records dating back to 2012.
Records show that Venice Beach had bacteria levels exceeding the state threshold 56 percent of the time in 2021. Dunes Beach samples failed 55 percent of the time, while Roosevelt State Beach failed 51 percent. In December 2021 and January 2022, a relatively wet time, both Venice and Dunes beaches failed all four times samples were collected.
E. coli and enterococci are considered fecal indicator bacteria as they can provide clues to the possible presence of other bacteria and viruses that can cause disease in humans, according to the San Mateo County Health Department. The likely cause of the contamination cited by public health agencies is due to heavy rain flushing bacteria and other organisms in waste to nearby waterways and storm drains, both of which eventually lead to the ocean.
Human sewage can also play a part, whether from septic systems or damaged sewer lines. According to the San Mateo Resource Conservation District, dog waste is likely one of the biggest culprits for contaminants, as it produces more bacteria in a single day than a person, horse and cow combined.
The county also takes samples from three locations in Pillar Point Harbor, Capistrano Beach, West Point Avenue and the outer harbor. The waters have long been known to contain above-average levels of bacteria, and officials have discussed how cleanup efforts should be delegated and paid for. In December 2020, the San Mateo County Harbor District, along with the Resource Conservation District, told the state water board that it was not the source of local contamination.
In 2021, Capistrano Beach did not pass indicator bacterial level standards 54 percent of the time. But water quality there seems to vary month to month, or season to season, according to county data. It passed standards for six consecutive months from May 2021 to October 2021. But in wetter months, all four monthly samples collected each month from November 2021 to January 2022 failed water quality standards.
Meanwhile, other more remote Coastside beaches away from storm drain runoff, have significantly lower levels of bacteria. Among the cleanest are Pescadero State Beach and Bean Hollow State Beach. According to county data, those two pass 95 percent of their water quality tests.
