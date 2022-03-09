A San Mateo County Superior Court judge last week dismissed a perjury charge against a San Francisco man who attempted to buy a firearm in Pacifica as a convicted felon.
Prosecutors said Wingchou Chan, 39, attempted to purchase a firearm in June 2020 from City Arms, a gun store in Pacifica. He filled out and verified multiple forms under penalty of perjury, answering that he had never been convicted of a felony. The forms were filed with the state of California and the Department of Justice, which notified the Pacifica Police Department that Chan was convicted of a felony in federal court in 2011.
California Penal Code and federal law state that anyone convicted of a felony can't possess, receive or purchase a firearm. Some states allow felons to restore their gun rights, but some are stricter than others.
After a four-day jury trial in February, the jury was discharged by the court after members said they were “hopelessly deadlocked.” The jury was stuck at a 10-2 vote for not guilty, according to a report from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said that, on paper, the case appeared a cut and dry felony conviction. However, he said Chan testified that he was an immigrant and did not clearly understand the language of the paperwork he was filling out. Chan told the jury he believed he only had to state his record if he was convinced of a violent felony.
“He came across very sympathetically,” Wagstaffe said. “The jury made a decision that he created a doubt by what he testified. It wasn’t proof beyond a reasonable doubt, and that’s why 10 of the 12 said there should be more (evidence).” Had Chan been found guilty by the jury he could have faced up to four years in prison.
