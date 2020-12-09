San Mateo County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for clues into the death of an East Palo Alto man found along Highway 35 on Dec. 1. Initial indications are that he was killed elsewhere and dumped along the road.
On Wednesday, the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 40-year-old Eddy Cervantes of East Palo Alto.
“Due to the suspicious nature of how he was found, our investigators are treating it like a homicide,” Sheriff’s spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade said in a video posted on the Sheriff’s Office Twitter account.
Blankswade said via email on Thursday that investigators were still determining a motive and “looking into all suspect leads.”
“It appears he may have been placed at the scene, but we are still investigating those exact facts,” she wrote.
The investigation included a prolonged shutdown of a swath of Highway 35 between Highway 92 and Quail Court. Cervantes’ body was found at 5 p.m. on Dec. 1; the road didn’t reopen until about 3 p.m. on Dec. 2. Blankswade said that was necessary, in part because of how little daylight remained after the body was initially found.
“… In addition to that, being outside in that particular terrain and environment it also poses a lot of challenging factors to have to consider,” she wrote. “We cannot have passing motorists driving by blowing the dust and debris around our crime scene. A lot of the initial processing of the crime scene happened when it was first reported, then when daylight hit we needed to go over it in more fine detail. Those things take time.”
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have trail cameras or other video surveillance in the area to come forward. And anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Detective Serrano at (650) 363-4066.
