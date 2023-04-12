Pacific Coast TV

The staff at Pacific Coast TV will be on hand on Saturday to show community members the operation and even to help them tell their own stories.

If you have something to say, Pacific Coast Television encourages you to come learn how to get the word out at the station’s annual Open House this weekend.

“We’ll put them in front of a camera,” says Martin Anaya, director of the station. Station pros with be creating a TV show live and broadcasting the event. Anaya’s a believer in hands-on learning, so the Open House is an opportunity for people to try out the station’s many production capabilities.

