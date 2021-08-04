Every year, Pacific Coast Television, based in Pacifica, honors people who are outstanding community volunteers, business people, educators or otherwise worthy of note. This year, the festivities are virtual at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 on Channel 26 in Pacifica or Channel 27 in Half Moon Bay.
The honorees are Joaquin Jimenez, James Parsons, Jill Reed, JoAnn Zavoral, Robby Bancroft, Christine Stahl, Jackie Speier, Suzan Getchell-Wallace, Mike and Louis Iacopi, Scott Morrow and Pablo Oropeza, Junior and Senior.
— from staff reports
