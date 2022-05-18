Last week, the San Mateo County Parks Department held its first public workshop on its Quarry Park Master Plan in four years, incorporating two new highly discussed topics as well as enhanced fire mitigation for one of the most visited yet high-risk areas on the Coastside.
On May 10, county staff reviewed a draft of the Master Plan, which is intended to be a guiding document, not a required policy, that helps communities prioritize projects and shape a vision of future use for the next 20 years.
There have been five public workshops and one online survey for the plan dating back to 2017. But last week’s meeting was the first since 2018. County Parks Assistant Director Hannah Ormshaw said the delay in the public review was due to a few factors, mainly wildfires, the pandemic and working on permitted uses, like off-leash dog policies.
The county has contracted with Gates and Associates for most of the writing and with WRA Environmental Consultants on specific site studies. The plan also encompasses two parcels of undeveloped land south of the park known as Mirada Surf East and Mirada Surf West, which borders the Coastal Trail. The Parks Department is still in the outreach phase of developing the plan, and it will eventually be finalized by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. The public review period closes on June 6.
“While Quarry Park is a county park, it also serves as a community park, and we recognize that,” San Mateo County Parks Director Nicholas Calderon said. “(The plan) balances both serving the local community as well as those who visit the coast.”
The three categories assessed were trails and signage, facilities and amenities, and natural resource management. On the fire front, the Parks Department has been coordinating with Cal Fire and the San Mateo County Resource Conservation District separately on its Wildfire Fuel Management Plan, which includes a variety of shaded fuel breaks, emergency access and tree maintenance projects at the park until 2026.
There are two new items now incorporated into the plan that weren’t on the radar four years ago, the new pump track and a 12-month off-leash dog pilot program. Crews broke ground on the pump track at the park’s meadow in early May and expect to be done in July. Because of the anticipated increase in attendance for the pump track, the plan calls for a new restroom and expanding the parking lot by moving the entrance gate.
Some people also requested more recreation amenities, like pickleball, disc golf and bocce ball courts, but the county didn’t think those could be incorporated into the rural area. Perhaps not surprisingly, much of the feedback centered around dogs and trails and mitigating wildfire fuel. The county is planning to provide more waste stations and signs clarifying park rules and etiquette. Calderon said that the county’s program allows for no more than three dogs per person.
“The county structured the ordinance this way specifically because we didn’t want large, commercial dog-walking groups to come to the park and let 15 dogs off at one time, Calderon said. That’s not the type of experience we’re looking to provide.”
Another key recommendation was to improve mapping and signage connecting the large system of multiuse trails, including ones specifically meant for hiking, biking, equestrian and off-leash dog use. The county also plans to roll out so-called Quarry County Park Mountain Bike Trail Design Standards so it can evaluate erosion on bike-specific trails, and decommission any that aren’t up to code.
