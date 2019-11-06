The most recent numbers indicate Measure I, Cabrillo Unified School District’s $150 a year parcel tax, received overwhelming support. By the end of the day on Wednesday, the measure appeared to have garnered 74 percent of the vote, well above the 66 percent necessary for passage.
These results include all ballots turned in at voting centers and mail-in ballots received by Nov. 5. That leaves mail-in ballots received after Tuesday to be counted. Measure I committee members were optimistic it has secured the two-thirds approval it needs to pass.
“The community is seeing through the past and not letting it affect their decision,” said Justin Stockman, who served on the Measure I parcel tax committee, at the campaign’s watch party.
The tax revenue will reduce CUSD’s deficit by almost half, and it is estimated to raise about $1.6 million a year for eight years for the district. On Thursday, staff will give school board members recommendations on how to cut $1.75 million to $2.5 million to remain solvent and prevent a county takeover.
The discussion around budget cuts will no longer focus on broad terms, including layoffs, cuts to services and possible consolidation. Instead, staff will provide the board with bullet point items to consider at the meeting.
“It’s not over,” committee member Jackson Robertson said, referencing fundraising efforts. “It’s just starting. There’s still a lot we have to do.”
