While many small businesses struggled to make ends meet during a year of government-ordered shutdowns, it wasn’t all bad news for business owners on the Coastside and across the state.
Already in 2021, new business applications are way up in California. According to a U.S. Census Bureau analysis, new business applications in the state rose by more than 64 percent in January 2021 as compared to 2020, and by
nearly 90 percent in March. The entire nation is seeing similar spikes with monthly business applications nearly doubling this year.
Whether it’s because of stimulus money for individuals and businesses during the pandemic or simply a response to mass job loss last year, state and national experts aren’t sure. But the Coastside, too, has seen its fair share of entrepreneurs trying their hand at a fresh new start.
For Half Moon Bay resident Stephanie Weber, starting Coastside Bagels and Bites during the pandemic was serendipitous.
While sheltering in place last year, Weber decided to challenge herself with cooking, even taking classes and trying out new recipes to re-create those she missed from her favorite restaurants. After a class on bagels, she began making them regularly for her family and friends.
“Then I started just playing,” Weber said.
She would combine new recipes and experiment with flavors, using local and organic ingredients when possible. Now, she didn’t have to buy massive bags of bagels for her son to eat at home, and her friends kept asking for more batches. That got her thinking about starting a business out of her kitchen — and bagel delivery service Coastside Bagels and Bites was born.
Immediately, Weber said interest in her bagels was through the roof. She wanted to open slowly, but upon launching her website and social media, the orders began pouring in. Now, she’s filling orders ahead of time, announcing new batch dates on Facebook and Instagram once or twice a week. Weber says she sells out every time.
The more she started working in bagels, the less it felt like a coincidence. In graduate school, she had taken an entrepreneurship class from a bagel shop owner. And she later found out that her Brooklyn-born father had hoped to open a bagel business first in New York, then on the Coastside.
“It’s in my blood,” Weber said.
Weber said not having a retail store has helped keep costs down over the last month and made it possible to get started quickly. Now that she’s figured out the best workflow through her kitchen and tricks like how to prep for baking days, she said each time goes smoother. For now, she’s keeping her mind open and letting the flexibility of her new gig lead her in new directions. For instance, she is now selling her bagels to Dawn Patrol, a new coffee shop that just opened this year in Pillar Point Harbor.
The best part about starting a business during the pandemic has been doing it as a family, Weber said. She involves her husband and kids in business discussion and decisions, sharing lessons about accounting and strategy at the dinner table.
“Sometimes I would hold off on conversations with my husband until dinner so the kids could be involved,” Weber said.” It is a great way for them to learn and see what it takes to start your own business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.