A Pacifica man who pleaded no contest to three felony charges for lewd acts with a minor was sentenced to more than five years in state prison by a San Mateo County Superior Court judge this week.
On Monday, Gabriel Vandam-Ballard, 25, was sentenced to five years, four months in state prison with 845 days credit for time served. In February, he pleaded no contest to felony sale of narcotics to a minor, oral copulation of a minor under 16, and to meeting with a minor for the purpose of committing a lewd act. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office sought nine years in state prison.
Vandam-Ballard was arrested in February 2021 for allegedly sexually assaulting four girls between Jan. 1 and Feb. 5, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Prosecutors said he met the girls on social media and made deals for tobacco and drugs in exchange for sexual acts. He was arrested in his car near Gray Whale Cove in Montara with drugs, paraphernalia and a 15-year-old girl who claimed he had sexually assaulted her. He remained in custody on $150,000 bail.
— from staff reports
