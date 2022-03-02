John Nibbelin, a Pacifican and city Planning Commission chair, was named the new San Mateo County Counsel effective April 1. He takes the position upon the retirement of John Beiers.
Nibbelin said he’s ready to help his community in this new capacity. “San Mateo County has been on the leading edge of so many issues — financial privacy rights, health care for all, affordable housing,” he said. “I look forward to helping to make San Mateo County a better, fairer, safer and healthier place. That motivates me pretty much every day.”
The Board of Supervisors interviewed four candidates and unanimously appointed Nibbelin. The county conducted an extensive, national, open recruitment to fill the position. Key priorities in the recruitment included economic recovery, advancing equity, responding to changes in state and federal policy, and addressing affordable housing, climate change and major community needs.
“It was a tough decision, but ultimately, we chose John, who has worked extensively with the board on multiple complex legal challenges for the past 20 years,” said Board of Supervisors President Don Horsley.
Nibbelin has been involved with major challenges during the pandemic, Horsley said. He advised the chief equity officer on initiatives to further diversity, equity and inclusion, Horsley said.
Nibbelin has been with the Office of the County Counsel since 2001 and served as deputy chief county counsel since 2011. He previously worked as assistant district counsel at the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Services, a law clerk to a U.S. District Court judge and in private practice.
He served in the U.S. Army as a commissioned officer, including service in the military police and as a Judge Advocate General officer.
Nibbelin holds a bachelor’s degree in Latin American studies and a law degree, both from the University of California, Berkeley. At Berkeley, he also participated in the Army Reserve Officers Training Corps, and worked as a Community Services Officer of the campus police department. He was in the National Guard in law school.
Beiers has 27 years on the county’s legal team.
“John is a rare legal talent, a top-notch person, with natural leadership skills,” Beiers said. “The board made a wonderful decision and the people of San Mateo County are fortunate to have him in charge of the County Counsel’s office.”
Nibbelin will oversee a budget of about $23 million and a staff of 49 employees, which includes 32 attorneys as well as administrative and support staff.
The County Counsel’s office provides leadership on legal issues for the Board of Supervisors as well as each of the county’s 20 departments, including County Health, the Human Services Agency and others. The County Counsel’s office also provides legal representation for all the 24 local public school districts in the county.
A father to two boys and a girl, Nibbelin enjoys running, volunteering in the community and spending time with his family. He is proficient in written and spoken Spanish.
He comes from a long line of public service. His father was an Army chaplain.
He is very excited about his new position.
“This is an extraordinary privilege to work for the county and work as county counsel. It is very dynamic. We are blessed to have good leaders at every level. It’s an exciting place to work,” he said.
A Pacifica resident since 2003, Nibbelin is also active in a number of community groups and organizations, including Kairos Prison Ministries at San Quentin State Prison and the Pacifica Resource Center.
He said he’s pleased to bring a Coastside perspective to this job.
“It’s great to have geographical diversity. I think that is really cool,” he said.
(1) comment
Of course Horsley would choose a Pacifican for that job. Horsley is not a Coastsider, he routinely abuses the Coastside, so he has chosen a lawyer who will help him abuse the Coastside as well. Not surprising at all.
