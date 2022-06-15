In January 2021, Arunay Pruthi, a 12-year-old Fremont boy drowned off Cowell State Beach south of Half Moon Bay. After his death and weeks of searching, his family and public officials pledged renewed efforts to improve beach safety along the entire Coastside. A year and a half later, the same nonprofit that helped the Pruthi family search for their missing child has partnered with the city of Pacifica to plan more stations across city beaches.
In February, Pacifica’s Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission advised staff to work with the nonprofits Sea Valor and the Arunay Foundation. They are the same two organizations that prompted the San Mateo County Harbor District to install three ring stations in Pillar Point Harbor in November 2021.
Last month, Mike Perez, director of Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission, said staff is still working with Sea Valor to handle logistics of city permitting and getting a Coastal Development Permit from the California Coastal Commission. Though it's not clear where or how many buoys will be put up around Pacifica, it’s likely Linda Mar Beach, the city’s most popular coastal attraction, would get the new equipment.
“If the lifesaving buoy is thrown out in a timely manner when the person is swept away, it could save their life,” said Perez in an email to the Tribune.
Each station is estimated to cost $1,600 for installation. Sea Valor has indicated it is willing to donate up to six stations. Sea Valor is a Bay Area nonprofit that assists with ocean rescues and offers maritime activities for at-risk youth and people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorders. Along with the Arunay Foundation, the nonprofit designed and pitched the idea of life-ring stations to the San Mateo County Harbor District. Each station is 8 feet tall and has a circular buoy attached to 100 feet of rope. There is also signage in multiple languages warning of high surf, and each station has its location clearly posted in case somebody calls 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.