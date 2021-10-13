Pacifica police officers responded to a man who was having an apparent mental health crisis at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
The man called 911 to say he was driving on Highway 1 but he was making erratic statements and said he wanted to harm himself, according to a Pacifica Police press release. The dispatcher attempted to get the man to stop and talk to officers, who found him driving erratically on Highway 1 near Crespi Drive.
The subject stopped near Highway 1 and San Pedro Avenue. Officers established communication and used crisis intervention skills to gain the man’s cooperation. He was taken to a local facility for assistance.
Traffic in the area was briefly impacted during the call.
