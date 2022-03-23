A San Mateo County Superior Court judge last week found a Pacifica man guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and the use of a deadly weapon under special circumstances.
Malik Dosouqi, 28, was arrested and accused of luring a cab driver to Skyline Boulevard and stabbing him to death with a knife in June 2019. The next day he fatally stabbed a tow truck driver near the same location, prosecutors said.
Dosouqi was sent to Napa State Hospital in December 2019 after a hearing determined he was not competent to stand trial. Court reports noted that Dosouqi at times laughed out loud during proceedings and stated that he would soon be released from custody, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. In May 2021, the prosecution's psychiatrist testified that Dosouqi was able to stand trial.
The case was continued to April 15 for sentencing. Dosoqui remains in custody on no-bail status.
