Pacifican Elly Suraya Greenfield stood basting a row of sizzling satay skewers with canola oil on Sunday morning, as visitors to the Alameda Antiques Faire in Alameda started lining up outside her family’s food truck, “Satay by the Bay.”

Across from the grill, Greenfield’s husband, David, assembled a satay sandwich. The couple’s teenage daughter Suraya Greenfield staffed the walk-up window, taking orders and answering questions about the Singaporean-themed menu that dips into other Southeast Asian flavors.

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

