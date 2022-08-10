The business of small business has never been easy. For the past couple of years, restaurants have been particularly hard-hit — 230 food facilities in San Mateo County shuttered their doors permanently during the pandemic, according to a recent report from the San Mateo County civil grand jury. Yet as the pandemic burden eases, the “normal” challenges remain for restaurateurs on the Coastside.
Just ask Keith Richardson, owner of Keith’s Chicken-N-Waffles.
After six years of booming business at his Daly City restaurant, Richardson took a risk when a storefront on Main Street became available. Fish 'n' Frites, the previous occupant of the location, had recently closed in the Zaballa Square location.
On March 31 of this year, Richardson opened his doors to tourists and locals alike, dishing out his picture-perfect chicken and waffles. Four months of disappointing foot traffic and less-than-robust local support later, he shuttered the location’s doors. He’s now focusing on opening a new location in South San Francisco.
Operating in a tourist beach town was different from an urban center like Daly City.
“A lot of the restaurants (in Half Moon Bay) rely on the income on the weekend to pay the bills,” said Richardson. He attributes the location’s failure to lower-than-expected customer volume. “If you don’t have enough traffic on the weekend, then that takes away from your bottom line and being able to stay afloat.”
Part of the restaurant business is taking risks and staying optimistic. “I know of multiple restaurants that pull from lines of credit in the off months and then try and live off the surplus of the busy months,” said Krystlyn Giedt, president of Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors' Bureau. “But if you pull the credit in off months but don’t get busy months, you’re in the hole with no easy way out.”
Richardson also did not have the loyal local customer base he was used to. In Daly City, he has a cult following of returning customers. He was not able to establish the same reliable base in Half Moon Bay, he says.
“You have the locals who are used to what they’re used to,” he added. “They might venture off and try something new, but what I see is that they’re loyal to the people that have been there awhile, which is a great thing.”
He’s optimistic about his new South San Francisco site. Plus, the rent is cheaper. The Half Moon Bay storefront cost 55 percent more than his Daly City rent, he said.
Giedt says the Chamber of Commerce will help Coastside businesses strategize for success, especially when navigating permits, city regulations and marketing. But for some, including Richardson, the quaint downtown, laid-back culture and tourist traffic did not mean profitability.
Locals who tried Keith’s crispy, fried chicken and fluffy Belgian waffles appear to have enjoyed their meals. The Half Moon Bay location had 4.5 stars on Yelp. A post about the restaurant’s closing on Nextdoor had locals reminiscing about its tastiness, writing that they were sorry to see it go.
Commenters also salivated over potential new types of cuisine they’d like to see in town: Vietnamese, Korean or Californian, to name a few.
