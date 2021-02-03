The city of Half Moon Bay recently launched a program that allows downtown businesses to create new outdoor dining spaces.
Throughout the pandemic, outdoor dining served as a lifeline for restaurants — but only those with the outdoor area to make it happen. And in downtown Half Moon Bay, the ability to carve out dining spaces had been restricted by regulations and a lack of usable space.
But in recent weeks, the Public Works and Community Development departments rolled out a plan that allows businesses to apply for a special license that would permit them to convert some of the public space immediately adjacent to their establishments — most of which is normally parking — into a dining area.
The city’s program would also provide $2,000 grants to businesses to help make necessary structural changes. There’s enough budgeted to support 12 businesses thanks to $24,000 drawn from the $109,000 Transportation Fund for Clean Air grant that the city received last October.
Joe Butcher, the city’s community preservation specialist and the coordinator on this project, said the city had been discussing how it could support restaurants since the first shutdown in March. At first, his team moved to create exemptions to existing rules that prohibit outdoor dining on downtown sidewalks. But Butcher said staff was already drafting the plan for more extensive outdoor dining options.
“The conversation was already happening, but once the grant was awarded to our team, then that opened the opportunity to really get out there and try and show a lot more support,” Butcher said.
The plan accommodates a range of outdoor dining structures. One is a “streatery,” which utilizes K-rails, water barricades or other easily removable structures that can sufficiently separate diners from vehicle traffic.
The other possibility is a parklet, which is a more involved undertaking that may include floorboards, built-in benches, planter boxes and other more permanent fixtures.
Butcher said the city recently purchased K-Rails and water barricades to lend to businesses, hoping that doing so would allow them to focus spending $2,000 on other pieces like tables and chairs.
Depending on the design, the review committee aims to grant approvals within a week. Applications will be reviewed at the Community Development Director’s hearing on Wednesdays. The outdoor spaces would be available to restaurants for as long as necessary. As of Monday, Butcher said he’s received two applications and expects to receive at least five more based on conversations he’s had with businesses throughout the planning process.
Betsy Del Fierro, owner of It’s Italia, said she plans on applying to the program.
“I think it’s absolutely, critically necessary for downtown businesses to have the opportunity to operate outside if they want to,” Del Fierro said.
While expanding seating at her restaurant is important to Del Fierro, just as important is that the parklet idea takes off all along Main Street so that it looks like a cohesive and inviting place for visitors.
“We can’t just have a restaurant here or there. Everyone needs to be on board so it becomes a vision of our downtown,” she said.
Harpo Marx, owner of Cafe Society, said he appreciates the city’s support, but he remains undecided about whether he will apply.
In 2017, Marx won approval from the city for a parklet design he long-desired as a way to make the area in front of his cafe more welcoming. At the time, neighboring business owners worried that they would be losing valuable parking space, so he shelved his idea.
Marx originally envisioned a parklet about three parking spaces wide with a wooden platform and benches all made of redwood. It would have cost him between $15,000 and $20,000. He remains wary about making such an investment, even with a $2,000 grant, because foot traffic has been slow during the pandemic.
“I think it’s great that the city wants to help, but I’m not sure it’s the right time,” Marx said.
He said that while now may not be the time for his original parklet idea, he said he is open to the idea of
