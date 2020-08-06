UPDATED: This year, the massive pumpkins delivered to the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay will be dwarfed by heavy events around the world. But planners said on Thursday that the show would go on, albeit as a much different affair.
For the first time in the event’s 47 years, this weigh-off will be a private undertaking. Only participants, organizers and the media will be allowed at Long Branch Farms south of Half Moon Bay on Oct. 12. Lead organizer Tim Beeman of Miramar Events says everyone in attendance must be masked and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Such gatherings are legally permissible within limits. They are also officially discouraged. The San Mateo County Health Officer, in an edict delivered on June 17 and still in effect, limited private gatherings to no more than 50 people. The same order states, “Gatherings of any size outside of a single household or living unit remain discouraged because they carry significant risk of exposure to COVID-19.”
The weigh-off has long been one of the cornerstone events of the year on the coast, always taking place on the Monday in October before the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival. Traditionally, it has been held at the I.D.E.S. grounds on Main Street and attracted several hundred mostly local spectators over what turns out to be an hours-long event.
Long Branch is a private event space on Verde Road that includes an old-west townscape and other amenities. Access during the event will be strictly controlled, event planners say. For instance, growers can only bring in a team of four.
Last year Leonard Urena became a two-time winner with a pumpkin that tipped the scales at 2,175 pounds — a new California record. This year’s winner will receive $7 per pound and could win $30,000 if the pumpkin sets a new world record.
The much larger weekend pumpkin festival has been canceled due to public health restrictions, but Beeman says the weigh-off is still possible with proper safety protocols.
Awesome to see the State and County ruining everything. Job well done!
Why not hold the Pumpkin Festival -- and bar people from coming to that too?
I'll be sad to miss the weigh-off, too. But the pride and prize money from winning means a lot more to a struggling farmer than an attendee like you or me.
Nobody that wastes the kind of time and money required to grow one of these monster pumpkins is a struggling farmer. The motivation is pride and something fun to do.
It's a good way for the Beautification Community to spend money while keeping it in the family:- https://www.longbranchfarms.net/meet-the-palmers
