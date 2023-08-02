The humpback whale affectionately known as Fran died and washed ashore last August on Manhattan Beach below the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay. Fran was a 49-foot adult female humpback, and by some estimates the most frequently seen whale in California at the time of her death. Partners at Happywhale, a global collection of whale sighting data, reported that its database has recorded 277 sightings of Fran since her birth in 2005, making her the most popular whale in California.

According to experts with the Marine Mammal Center and the California Academy of Sciences, the whale was in a moderate state of internal decomposition, and most likely died from injuries sustained from a ship strike. With fewer than 10 percent of their original population remaining, and between 35,000 and 40,000 individuals estimated in the world, humpback whales are among the most endangered whales.

