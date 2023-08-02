The humpback whale affectionately known as Fran died and washed ashore last August on Manhattan Beach below the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay. Fran was a 49-foot adult female humpback, and by some estimates the most frequently seen whale in California at the time of her death. Partners at Happywhale, a global collection of whale sighting data, reported that its database has recorded 277 sightings of Fran since her birth in 2005, making her the most popular whale in California.
According to experts with the Marine Mammal Center and the California Academy of Sciences, the whale was in a moderate state of internal decomposition, and most likely died from injuries sustained from a ship strike. With fewer than 10 percent of their original population remaining, and between 35,000 and 40,000 individuals estimated in the world, humpback whales are among the most endangered whales.
Fran’s death was not an anomaly. Ship collisions are one of the leading causes of death for large whales. Scientists estimate that more than 80 blue, humpback and fin whales are killed by vessel collision on the West Coast each year.
The Santa Barbara Channel and the San Francisco region contain several major shipping ports, but also serve as an important feeding ground and migratory route for blue, fin and humpback whales, all species that are endangered or threatened.
Today, more than 50 percent of all container ship traffic coming to and from the United States passes through West Coast ports. These species of endangered large whales are especially vulnerable to ship strikes as they migrate and feed in areas that overlap shipping lanes and routes.
“We’re a consumption society,” said Kathi George, director of cetacean conservation biology at the Marine Mammal Center. “Ninety percent of the goods that we buy arrive here on vessels at some point, and while we’re continuing to purchase more and new products, we’re enabling the shipping industry to continue the use of shipping those products here.
“I think there’s a lot of collaboration that needs to take place amongst the different stakeholders,” she said. “Getting all of the different groups to get together and find solutions that support marine biodiversity and support whales, as well as support commercial shipping is really important.”
The number of known whale deaths from ship strikes on the West Coast has been growing over the last decade, and experts say that is only a fraction of the total number that die each year. Scientists estimate the carcass detection rate is only 5 percent to 17 percent, so the actual number of dead whales is much higher than the number observed and recorded.
There is work being done to address the problem, however.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has made significant progress implementing voluntary speed restrictions for large vessels. Within the West Coast national sanctuaries it’s estimated that more than 60 percent of ships currently reduce their speed in these seasonal zones. Research shows that ships that slow to 10 knots in areas with high whale presence significantly reduce the risk of fatal collisions.
“It’s definitely a challenge to get all of the sectors of the maritime industry to really understand the issue and take it seriously enough to where they will slow down,” said Karen Grimmer, resource protection and emergency response coordinator at the NOAA Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. “There are quite a few lines that totally understand, and there’s a number that completely ignore it.”
Shortly after Fran’s death, in September of last year, the Marine Mammal Center and the Benioff Ocean Science Laboratory collaborated on Whale Safe, a technology-based mapping and analysis system to help prevent whale-ship collisions in the San Francisco Bay Area region.
Whale Safe is now naming shipping companies and cruise ships that don't slow down, assigning them letter grades. It also uses data from specialized buoys, satellites and entries on a whale-watching app to predict the presence of whales in shipping lanes, and warns the companies quickly so they can voluntarily slow down to 10 knots, a speed set by a federal agency shown to significantly reduce the risk of fatal collisions.
In addition to providing an immediate benefit for monitoring ship speeds, the data will also be saved and analyzed by the Benioff Ocean Science Laboratory and the Marine Mammal Center to help inform additional preventative safety recommendations.
