It’s 2023. Out with the old and in with the new. The season of gifting and getting is over, and for many now it’s time to honor resolutions about clearing the clutter of the past year, or years, and living a simpler, more organized life.
But what to do with all the old clothes, dusty knick-knacks and useful but unused whatzits hidden away in drawers?
It’s probably not worth the effort of selling that stuff, even if someone might pay for it. You could always donate it to the charitable standbys: Goodwill, Salvation Army, and smaller organizations such as our local PARCA. But some stuff seems inappropriate. Will they really want that partly used bottle of shampoo that didn’t work for you? And there’s lots of stuff those organizations just won't take.
There is a community of people standing by that would just love to have your old jigsaw puzzles, picture frames, pot lids and file cabinets. And they’re keeping an eager eye on Coastside Freecycle, an online site where people can list items they have to give away and others can take them up on the offers. According to Jeri Dansky, who has moderated the site for 10 of its 18 years, there are 2,187 people in the online community, though not all are active.
Dansky, who was a professional home organizer, started using the site to find new homes for items her clients no longer wanted. Her clients loved it, she said. “I could show them notes from recipients saying, ‘Thank you so much!’”
The online transactions are straightforward and the rules minimal. Once you’re a member, you can post items with a heading “OFFER: thingy + your town.” If someone wants it, they send you an email message and you arrange for a pickup. People can also ask for items they need with a “WANTED: thingy” header. If you have a number of random items, you can set them outside your home and post a “CURB ALERT” notice.
The most important rule is: no money. Items must be freely given and received. No ads or business transactions are allowed.
“It’s surprising what people will want,” says frequent Freecycler Brian Lee. He’s found takers for such items as a 1980s-era boombox with a broken cassette player, and half a sheet of drywall left over from a project. “They might have some defects, but there’s still value there.”
Other times, he’s listed things he thought were worthwhile but has gotten no responses. “Like, you offer a bike and no one takes it, but you offer three bike spokes and they’re gone.”
According to Dansky, quick-moving items include organizing supplies, canning jars, stereo equipment, high-end shampoo and musical instruments. “Except pianos,” says Lee.
Freecycling as an organized practice started in 2005 as a way to keep useful items out of landfills, and many of its users embrace that environmental aspect. Freecycle is a direct antidote to the throw-away ethic, giving users an easy way to reduce, reuse and recycle.
At the same time, it serves an economic need. Kristina Leijonflycht Benjamin started using the site when she was living on a strict budget. She was able to stretch her money, finding many of her necessities for free on the site instead of having to buy them.
She continues to watch the “offer” listings for items that might be useful. She recently found a vintage necklace with an owl that she gave as a gift to her sister, who loves both owls and old jewelry. “The giver really wanted someone who would value it. They were happy to hear how it was received,” said Leijonflycht Benjamin.
That sense of connection between givers and recipients seems to be part of Freecycle’s hidden appeal. “The biggest bonus is the great feeling you have knowing you have helped someone else and your item is going to be used or loved by someone new,” said user Debbie Murray. Handing your item directly to another person makes the giving concrete.
Even just reading through the listings online evokes a sense of community, of actual people out there. “There’s one person who’s into cooking,” said Dansky. “If there are kitchen items listed, there’s a good chance she'll take them.” Other users are into plants, crafts, giftwrap, tools. “There are a lot of knitters on the coast,” says Dansky. “Yarn will go in five minutes.”
The group spans the coast from Daly City to Pescadero and inland from Kings Mountain to La Honda, a community reach that allows for plenty of resources within reasonable pick-up distances. Leijonflycht Benjamin, who lives in Half Moon Bay, says, “There’s good access to stuff nearby. You don’t need to go over the hill to shop. It saves time and money.”
Freecycle is just one of many online avenues for free exchanges. Coastside Freecycle is similar to, but not affiliated with, the nationwide Freecycle.org organization, of which there are several local branches. Buy Nothing Pacifica, on Facebook, is another local branch of a wider group. Social media site Nextdoor has a “For sale or free” listing section. Coastside Freecycle can be accessed at https://groups.io/g/coastside-freecycle.
“I think it’s really good for society,” said Lee. “My junk can be someone else’s new thing.”
