Pillar Point

A special district that aims to mitigate sea level rise has been discussing removing the breakwater at Pillar Point. The mere idea is proving controversial.

 Review file photo

A San Mateo County initiative designed to mitigate the impact of sea level rise and climate change has floated the idea of removing or adjusting Pillar Point Harbor’s outer breakwaters. That alone is controversial, but miscommunication between the county and the San Mateo County Harbor District staff and commissioners was a key topic during the Harbor District’s meeting last week.

The San Mateo County Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency District, also known as OneShoreline, is an independent special district created in 2020 by the state Legislature to study and address sea level rise across the county. In 2021, the district was granted $1 million of Measure K funds from the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors to study long-term solutions to address climate and erosion issues facing Pillar Point Harbor and nearby towns and beaches. Last year it received $8 million from the state to fund climate risk studies in Burlingame, Millbrae and San Francisco International Airport. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

