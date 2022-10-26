A San Mateo County initiative designed to mitigate the impact of sea level rise and climate change has floated the idea of removing or adjusting Pillar Point Harbor’s outer breakwaters. That alone is controversial, but miscommunication between the county and the San Mateo County Harbor District staff and commissioners was a key topic during the Harbor District’s meeting last week.
The San Mateo County Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency District, also known as OneShoreline, is an independent special district created in 2020 by the state Legislature to study and address sea level rise across the county. In 2021, the district was granted $1 million of Measure K funds from the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors to study long-term solutions to address climate and erosion issues facing Pillar Point Harbor and nearby towns and beaches. Last year it received $8 million from the state to fund climate risk studies in Burlingame, Millbrae and San Francisco International Airport.
OneShoreline’s consultant for studying Pillar Point Harbor and the surrounding area, Environmental Sciences Associates, came up with several “high-level concepts” that could potentially prevent the worst effects of ongoing erosion, OneShoreline CEO Len Materman said. These long-term ideas include removing the outer breakwaters, angling the west breakwater toward Surfer’s Beach, relocating the launch ramp, and installing artificial reefs south of Pillar Point. ESA also contracts with the Harbor District in another capacity.
OneShoreline is currently getting feedback from key stakeholders, including county, state and federal agencies. Materman said that he first informed Harbor District staff of OneShoreline’s initial plans to study Pillar Point Harbor in February 2021. After it approved funding a study, the county staff reached out to the Harbor District in December 2021 to let the district know the study would eventually happen, Materman said. He briefed Harbor General Manager Jim Pruett after the August study was completed on Sept. 7, and said he was eager to see the Harbor District start its dredging, a concern he and Pruett discussed.
But the news that a county agency was studying such an impactful idea seemed to take commissioners by surprise. Harbor General Manager Jim Pruett was briefed by OneShoreline on the long-term study on Sept. 7. On Sept. 26, President Nancy Reyering and Pruett attempted to call a special meeting to inform commissioners that the OneShoreline board would be presenting its Pillar Point study later that day. However, the meeting was called with less than 24 hours of advance notice, a violation of the Brown Act. OneShoreline eventually pulled the item from the discussion.
Commissioner Virginia Chang Kiraly said she was disappointed in how the process has culminated. Noting the importance of the harbor to the local economy, she said the Oct. 19 meeting was the first time the board had been briefed about OneShoreline’s efforts.
“The spirit of legislation that created OneShoreline wants all agencies to work collaboratively, and I don't think this has happened,” she said.
The outer breakwaters were completed by the Army Corps of Engineers in 1961. Johnson Pier, its berths and the inner breakwater were built during the 1970s and ’80s. Sixty years' worth of sand has built up inside the harbor instead of being swept south, leaving little protection for eroding cliffs. The Harbor District has plans to begin phased dredging in spring 2023.
“(OneShoreline’s) plan does not maintain the harbor,” Pruett said. “It destroys the harbor and the reason it exists by opening it to open ocean and reducing the size of the harbor itself.”
Still, Pruett noted that the county’s long-term goals could be “complementary.” The Harbor District will address the short-term issues through its planned dredging, and OneShoreline can adjust its long-term vision based on sea level rise in future years.
