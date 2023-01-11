UPDATED 4:35 p.m.: The westbound lane of Highway 92 remains closed after road crews discovered a "dip" that could grow into a sinkhole. Caltrans said one-way traffic control was in effect on the major artery to the coast in time for the evening commute.
The trouble is west of upper Highway 35. The road was initially closed in both directions this morning as Caltrans evaluated trouble. By early afternoon, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the eastbound lane, separated by a k-rail divider, was open but to expect delays.
There was no word on when the problem would be rectified. Caltrans has been at the scene since midmorning evaluating the dip, according to CHP Redwood City spokesman Art Montiel.
"It's believed that with the unstable ground underneath, if vehicles drive over it, it could become a sinkhole and that's why we've closed the road," Montiel said.
Highway 92 has held up rather well since the second round of rain began on Jan. 4. There has been minor ponding on the road and in the shoulders. It did close for a time on New Year's Eve when flooding of the Pilarcitos Creek spilled over onto the roadway.
There has been another obvious area of concern since then that the state transportation agency had temporarily fortified with sandbags and a tarp. It is near the lower lake area, on the shoulder of the westbound lane. The pavement broke away sometime last week and washed down the hill and appeared in need of repair. The area has been marked with traffic cones for several days.
(4) comments
I do not consider it to be snarky when one can see that there has been NO maintenance of the drains that are along that K-rail divider since at least before summer. Please take note the pampas grass growing out of the grates, the next time you drive along there. There is very little pre-storm clearing of any storm drain systems in advance of rain events. Maybe CalTrans prefers to wait until there is a problem, rather than doing a little advance maintenance BEFORE wet weather begins, as we all know that will happen …. every year! And, since there really are no actual storm drains (or very few) on the Coastside, their jobs are easier than say, the South San Francisco Under passes on Hwy 101 that routinely flood in storms.
Folks, keep the snarky comments to yourselves. This is serious rain and problems were bound to occur. Make constructive suggestions, rather than propose facetious ones like using duct tape. Also, the issue isn't with the area with a tarp, rather sinking of the roadbed further west. Be helpful!
its so weird the tarp and sandbags didn't keep the road together
No duct tape?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.