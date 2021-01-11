Updated 11:48 a.m. A woman swept to sea during a high surf at Pescadero State Beach on Sunday has not been found, according to CalFire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette.
CalFire firefighters searching through binoculars last saw the woman facing down into the water about 20 yards from the shoreline and they say she appeared to be unresponsive. She was pulled under before rescue swimmers and the U.S. Coast Guard helicopter could reach her. There was no further sign of her after four hours searching the area.
The rescue operation began around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday after witnesses reported that a man and woman were swept off their feet and pulled into the ocean. Juliette said the man, described only as a 32-year-old from Redwood City, was rescued by a bystander who witnessed the pair get swept off the rocks. He was subsequently taken to an area hospital and discharged later Sunday night.
Juliette said witnesses reported the two people wearing waders and scavenging the area for mussels.
At the time of the search, there was a high surf advisory with extreme ocean conditions.
After the call, several agencies rushed to the scene including the U.S. Coast Guard, Coastside Fire Protection District, San Mateo County Fire District, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, La Honda Fire Department and California State Parks and Ambulance Medical Response.
