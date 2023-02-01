It seems the first half of the year was red hot and the second half was not. 2022 started out like gangbusters, but as inflation started to take off, the Federal Reserve's policies quickly cooled the housing and the stock markets and that affected the second half of the year.

Home prices on the coast took off this year due to several extraordinarily high sales including a new record high sold through the local listing area. The average home price for the year is $1,933,000 ($1,625,000 median price), up 16 percent from 2021 and up 26 percent from 2020. Prices ranged from $425,000 for a 630-square-foot home in Pescadero to $10,750,000 for the "infamous" JL Johnson 23,800-square-foot estate on 21 acres on the top of El Granada. This year 30 percent of all sales were over $2 million while only 7 percent were under $1 million.

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

Good news. We need to drive down the price of housing and by a lot. Rents are just ridiculous when compared to what people are paid.

Maybe we can even build a bunch of housing and drive down the prices even more.

