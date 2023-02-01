It seems the first half of the year was red hot and the second half was not. 2022 started out like gangbusters, but as inflation started to take off, the Federal Reserve's policies quickly cooled the housing and the stock markets and that affected the second half of the year.
Home prices on the coast took off this year due to several extraordinarily high sales including a new record high sold through the local listing area. The average home price for the year is $1,933,000 ($1,625,000 median price), up 16 percent from 2021 and up 26 percent from 2020. Prices ranged from $425,000 for a 630-square-foot home in Pescadero to $10,750,000 for the "infamous" JL Johnson 23,800-square-foot estate on 21 acres on the top of El Granada. This year 30 percent of all sales were over $2 million while only 7 percent were under $1 million.
Sales volume really took a big hit in the second half and the fourth quarter in particular. Last year just 219 homes sold, down 26 percent from 2021 levels. This is the lowest level of sales going back to the last real estate recession more than 10 years ago. A big factor in this fall off can be traced to the large decline in the stock market and the doubling of mortgage rates.
Where you also see noticeable change is in the make-up of our inventory. It’s not that the inventory levels have changed much over the past few years, because they haven't, it’s the composition of sale-pending and available inventory to total inventory that’s noticeably changed this year. At the end of both 2020 and 2021, inventory was pretty much evenly divided between the two at roughly 50/50. But at the end of 2022, that ratio was 85 percent available with just 15 percent sale-pending. That's a big change and further explains the large drop in sales volume.
Homes still sold quickly last year in just 26 days, up one day from 2021. Seventy-three percent of all sales occurred in less than 30 days and 53 percent of all sales sold over asking price, which is down from last year. Homes sold for 103 percent of asking price this year compared to 104 percent in 2021.
San Mateo County showed a minimal increase in the average home price over the prior year but a similar large decline in sales volume like the coast. The average home price for the county stands at $2,479,000 ($1,910,000 median price), up 2 percent from 2021 and up 15 percent from 2020. Prices for the county ranged from a low of $425,000 for a 630-square-foot cottage in Pescadero to $32.2 million for a 12,039-square-foot home on 13 acres in Woodside. All of the towns in the county, except Loma Mar with just two sales, had an average home price above $1 million, with Atherton being the most expensive at $9.5 million. Forty-nine percent of all sales were over $2 million while just 5 percent were under $1 million.
Sales volume for the county of 3,987 homes was down 27 percent from last year, just as it was for the coast. Homes sold quickly in just 20 days, up one day from 2021, and sold for 107 percent of asking price (down from 109 percent in 2021).
Based on the low level of homes currently sale-pending, I see the first quarter of 2023 being very weak in terms of home prices and especially sales volume. What could further complicate things will depend on how quickly Highway 92 is repaired and fully reopened.
Steven Hyman is the broker and owner of Century 21 Sunset Properties. He can be reached at 726-6346 or at century21sunset.com.
Good news. We need to drive down the price of housing and by a lot. Rents are just ridiculous when compared to what people are paid.
Maybe we can even build a bunch of housing and drive down the prices even more.
