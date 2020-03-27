San Mateo County Harbor District General Manager James Pruett essentially closed public access to Pillar Point Harbor on Friday.
In an email to district officials, Pruett said that he had closed public access to Johnson Pier and suspended fish sales from the dock. The district had already moved to close parking and access to the launch ramp.
"With respect to off the dock sales, we have been trying to balance the 'essential business' of the commercial fishing and sales with public safety," Pruett wrote. "It has been a difficult decision, but given the restrictive nature of the docks, the limited space to practice social/physical distancing, to ensure we provide a safest and healthiest workplace we can under the circumstance, and to protect employees from a known hazard, i.e. COVID-19 , off the dock fish sales need to be suspended."
Pruett noted that Harbor Patrol staff had to work on the docks and that put staff at risk as it navigated around fish buyers. He also said he didn't have the staff to adequately clean railings and other infrastructure that could be contaminated with the virus.
The Harbor District's actions come after local and state officials moved to restrict some access to area beaches and parks in light of the statewide shelter-in-place orders.
We bought crab last weekend. It was delicious. Our best to all affected by this latest closure. We will be here in El Granada waiting to see you again in a while. Take care of yourselves and your families.
Wise move. Selling wild caught animals off of a boat sounds a lot like a "wet market". Most of the people who shopped there were coming from over the hill.
