Up next for the Half Moon Bay Odd Fellows will be a multimedia evening this Saturday featuring local artist and activist Nancy Margulies. Following an exhibit of her art will be a screening of a documentary about Margulies’ life and work created by Coastsider Ray Day. A question-and-answer session will take place with Day and Margulies after the film.
The reception will begin at 7 p.m. in the gallery, and the film will start at 7:30 p.m.
All attendees are required to wear masks when inside the main hall where the film is being screened. During the reception, doors and windows will be open and masks should be worn, except when eating or drinking.
The event is free, but a $10 donation is encouraged. All donations from this event will support Ukrainian refugees through the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, a Jewish American nonprofit organization that provides humanitarian aid and assistance to refugees.
The Odd Fellows encourage advanced registration as space is limited. To register, visit hmb-odd.org under “Events.”
The film will also be presented at 4 p.m. on Friday at Senior Coastsiders, 925 Main St., followed by a question-and-answer session.
—Emma Spaeth
