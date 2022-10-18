There was no concert or film at the Old Princeton Landing, but it was still standing-room-only for two days last week. At least 50 people filled chairs and lined the walls of the bar on Oct. 12 and 13 to hear discussions and lectures on ocean safety from a variety of professional first responders and voluntary water safety teams.
It was the second annual Ocean Safety Summit, a concept that originated from conversations between locals Eric W. Nelson and Frank Quirarte, both of whom have documented Mavericks for decades while informally creating a volunteer rescue team, and Cary Smith, a training officer with the San Mateo County Harbor District.
Looming in the background was the Mavericks break and the approaching winter swells and crowded lineup. Still, organizers say the gathering is not solely meant for adrenaline-fueled surfers. The summit provided a broad safety overview that just scratches the surface of water training and the rescue systems at play. It’s meant to encourage a dialogue with local resources, whether it's a volunteer fire department or a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter pilot.
Some in attendance were ocean novices, merely curious of the inner workings of water rescue operations. Others were salty veterans. Peter Mel, of Santa Cruz, a standout surfer for the past two decades at Mavericks, was particularly tuned in, inquiring about all manner of emergency prep. His 23-year-old son, John, an ascending Mavericks surfer in his own right, sat beside him.
“We want to keep building on this every year,” said Quirarte, gesturing to the crowd. “We want to make you guys the stewards of the ocean and pass along all the information gathered in these courses. Of course, big-wave surfing is a draw, but this is more about general ocean safety, and that’s why we invite everybody on day one.”
The first day of the free two-day affair consisted of risk assessment and planning; site analysis for Mavericks and Nelscott Reef, a big wave in Oregon; CPR demonstrations; and emergency strategies from the U.S. Coast Guard and Pillar Point Harbor Patrol. On the second day, around 50 people who registered beforehand practiced live rescue and personal watercraft pickups near the Mavericks lagoon off Pillar Point.
Some of the information shared was very specific, like owning a waterproof radio, knowing how to work an emergency position-indicating radio beacon, keeping a tourniquet on hand and marking the time it was applied in waterproof ink. Personnel from the Coast Guard, Cal Fire and the San Mateo County Harbor District all spoke at the meeting.
Smith noted the importance of knowing how to most effectively get professionals on sight. For example, when seeing someone in trouble at Mavericks, it’s probably more efficient to call the Pillar Point Harbor Patrol emergency hotline. That’s because they’re likely able to respond faster than those sent from the county dispatcher or Coast Guard, which have more protocol to get personnel on the scene.
“If you call the Harbor Patrol directly, we can get on our radio and get all those resources coming, so we’re not fourth down the food chain,” Smith said.
Surfers and watercraft drivers from Oregon detailed their risk mitigation and emergency planning for frigid waves in the Pacific Northwest. This ranged from small but important details like keeping a bowline tied on a Jet Ski in case it needs to be towed, having swim fins on hand, and a land-based photographer on a radio to spot trouble from above.
“When it’s big and gnarly, a spotter is basically paramount to your safety team,” said Ollie Richardson, a longtime surfer at Nelscott Reef.
As many speakers noted, there is only so much a safety team can do when someone finds themselves in a difficult situation, such as under the inside ledge of Mavericks. It’s up to the people in the water themselves to have the savvy and training to survive on their own, said Grant Washburn, a longtime surfer of the break.
“People ask me why the vibe is so cool and so respectful out there,” he said. “It’s partially the people here and partially because the waves demand it. If you’re
not paying attention or grooving with the swell, you’re going to get taken out.
It’s a natural thing, to let Mother Nature teach these lessons.
“I don’t want to tell someone they’re over their head,” he said. “The waves will tell them.”
This story on the same day as the Harbor District is going to cut Rescue Operations. --https://www.smharbor.com/files/09faa0e3c/2022_10_19_Item_13_SAR_Funding+Staff+Report.pdf
