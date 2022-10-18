ocean safety

Surfers, first responders and others with an interest in ocean safety all turned out for a two-day gathering in Princeton last week. They came away with information that can safe a life on the water.

 By August Howell

There was no concert or film at the Old Princeton Landing, but it was still standing-room-only for two days last week. At least 50 people filled chairs and lined the walls of the bar on Oct. 12 and 13 to hear discussions and lectures on ocean safety from a variety of professional first responders and voluntary water safety teams. 

It was the second annual Ocean Safety Summit, a concept that originated from conversations between locals Eric W. Nelson and Frank Quirarte, both of whom have documented Mavericks for decades while informally creating a volunteer rescue team, and Cary Smith, a training officer with the San Mateo County Harbor District.

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

This story on the same day as the Harbor District is going to cut Rescue Operations. --https://www.smharbor.com/files/09faa0e3c/2022_10_19_Item_13_SAR_Funding+Staff+Report.pdf

