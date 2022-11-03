Dia de los Muertos in Pescadero

Gilberto Lopez Ortiz, Alyssa Alejandre Diaz and Fernando Carranco Lopez participated in the festivities. Photo courtesy Kristen Lindstrom
Pescadero Elementary students celebrated Dia de los Muertos this week. Many added drawings or photos of their ancestors and loved ones, including some pets, to the alter. 
Each class decorated calaveras (sugar skulls), cut out papel picados and made tissue paper flowers. Many students harvested marigolds, decorated the ofrenda (altar), assisted with making popcorn and Mexican hot chocolate and Pescadero High School students helped with face painting.

