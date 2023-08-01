Lining up

The Chinas Oaxaqueñas dancers line up to perform at the Santiago Apóstol festival, a Oaxacan tradition that is celebrated annually at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in Half Moon Bay. July 29, 2023. Anna Hoch-Kenney | Review

At 9 on Saturday morning, the singing started on Kelly Avenue in Half Moon Bay. “Las Mañanitas,” the Mexican equivalent of the “Happy Birthday” song, marked the beginning of a traditional annual celebration of St. James, the patron saint of the Santiago Apostol village in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Taking part

Celia Geronimo pours tepache at the Santiago Apóstol festival, a Oaxacan tradition that is celebrated annually at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in Half Moon Bay. July 29, 2023. Anna Hoch-Kenney | Review

Many of those singing were immigrants bridging the miles between their former home and the Coastside.

A balancing act

Women and girls wear traditional dresses and carry baskets of flowers on their heads in a procession through downtown Half Moon Bay as part of the Santiago Apóstol festival, a Oaxacan tradition that is celebrated annually at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in Half Moon Bay. July 29, 2023. Anna Hoch-Kenney | Review
On procession

Isidro Cruz dances in a traditional Oaxacan outfit during a procession through downtown Half Moon Bay as part of the Santiago Apóstol festival, a Oaxacan tradition that is celebrated annually at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in Half Moon Bay. July 29, 2023. Anna Hoch-Kenney | Review
Stole the show

Sisters Vanessa Lopez Padilla, 6, left, and Yazmin Lopez Padilla, 2, right, participate in their first procession during the Santiago Apóstol festival, a Oaxacan tradition that is celebrated annually at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in Half Moon Bay. July 29, 2023. Anna Hoch-Kenney | Review

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories