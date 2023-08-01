The Chinas Oaxaqueñas dancers line up to perform at the Santiago Apóstol festival, a Oaxacan tradition that is celebrated annually at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in Half Moon Bay. July 29, 2023. Anna Hoch-Kenney | Review
Celia Geronimo pours tepache at the Santiago Apóstol festival, a Oaxacan tradition that is celebrated annually at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in Half Moon Bay. July 29, 2023. Anna Hoch-Kenney | Review
Women and girls wear traditional dresses and carry baskets of flowers on their heads in a procession through downtown Half Moon Bay as part of the Santiago Apóstol festival, a Oaxacan tradition that is celebrated annually at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in Half Moon Bay. July 29, 2023. Anna Hoch-Kenney | Review
Isidro Cruz dances in a traditional Oaxacan outfit during a procession through downtown Half Moon Bay as part of the Santiago Apóstol festival, a Oaxacan tradition that is celebrated annually at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in Half Moon Bay. July 29, 2023. Anna Hoch-Kenney | Review
Sisters Vanessa Lopez Padilla, 6, left, and Yazmin Lopez Padilla, 2, right, participate in their first procession during the Santiago Apóstol festival, a Oaxacan tradition that is celebrated annually at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in Half Moon Bay. July 29, 2023. Anna Hoch-Kenney | Review
At 9 on Saturday morning, the singing started on Kelly Avenue in Half Moon Bay. “Las Mañanitas,” the Mexican equivalent of the “Happy Birthday” song, marked the beginning of a traditional annual celebration of St. James, the patron saint of the Santiago Apostol village in Oaxaca, Mexico.
Many of those singing were immigrants bridging the miles between their former home and the Coastside.
The tradition started in Oaxaca, Mexico, in approximately 1825 and the celebration in Half Moon Bay started in 2001. Initially, the festival for St. James was a gathering of people who moved to the United States. Now it is a day full of festivities and has captured the attention of people who have never been to Oaxaca.
Once they exited the Our Lady of Pillar Catholic Church, they danced a regional dance which included large dolls and baskets of flowers, all made by hand, which announced that joy arrived.
The worshiping parade, including the Chinas Oaxaqueñas, the band Banda Valle Bravo, and the audience, started at the corner of Church Street and Kelly Avenue and headed south toward the Half Moon Bay Library. The procession walked toward the intersection between Correas Street and Main Street and continued on Main street until they got to the intersection between Main Street and Mill Street.
From there, they returned to the church using the back parking lot and headed toward the tables set up in front of the Bell Building.
Banda Valle Bravo played music the whole way so that the Chinas Oaxaqueñas, with their flower baskets, and others inside large handmade dolls danced their way through downtown.
Once they returned, a group of riders entertained the audience with a dance on horseback in order to allow the Chinas Oaxaqueñas prepare for the “La Flor de Piña” dance and other regional dances.
As the dances wrapped up and the raffle winners were announced, the party headed inside into the Bell Building where another group played music for guests to continue partying and celebrating St James.
