The deadline to file a declaration of candidacy for the November general election passed on Friday, putting the roster of fall contests into view. Races to represent the coast in Congress and on the county Board of Supervisors will likely command the most attention while many candidates for seats on local governing boards are running unopposed.
In the 16th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, who has served in Congress since 1993, faces another Democrat, Saratoga City Councilman Rishi Kumar. Eshoo has raised over $1.6 million for her campaign and still had more than $900,000 on hand after the June primary, giving her a distinct advantage over Kumar whose campaign account had no balance after the primary.
After a hotly contested primary, San Carlos City Councilwoman Laura Parmer-Lohan will face Menlo Park Councilman Ray Mueller in the race to replace Don Horsley on the Board of Supervisors. Mueller defeated Parmer-Lohan in the primary by about 1,000 votes. The candidates will attempt to attract the roughly 35 percent of voters who opted for other choices in June.
In the divided politics of the United States, school boards have frequently become the center of controversy. On the coast, however, no candidate for school board faces any opposition. This could indicate a local consensus on education policy or a lack of willingness among citizens to get involved.
Cabrillo Unified has three vacancies. Incumbents Lizet Cortes and current board president Mary Beth Alexander are the sole candidates running in their districts. Another incumbent, Freya McCamant, is not seeking reelection. Carmen Daniel is running unopposed to replace her.
The situation is similar for the San Mateo County Board of Education, which sets policies and provides services for districts throughout the county. Incumbent Susan Alvaro is running unopposed in District 1 which represents Half Moon Bay and the coastal areas to the north and south of the city. Incumbent Beverly Gerard faces no opposition in District 2 representing Pacifica.
In La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District the shortage of candidates not only denies voters a choice but will also leave a vacancy on the board. Veronica Mazariegos-Anastassiou is the only candidate seeking election for the two spots available. Current board member David Meyrovich told the Review that he is “trying to recruit some younger folks with children attending the schools, so I am hopeful we don't have a vacancy.” Under county rules the deadline for candidates to file can be extended through today if no incumbent is running.
Some seats on both the Half Moon Bay and Pacifica city councils will also be won without opposition. Robert Brownstone and Deborah Penrose are unopposed in Half Moon Bay.
Some of their council colleagues whose terms are ending won’t have it so easy. Half Moon Bay Mayor Debbie Ruddock faces a relatively crowded field with two opponents, David Eblovi and Bill Balson in District 4.
Running unopposed is more the rule than exception in various other Coastside races for board seats at agencies such as the Montara Water and Sanitary District, the Midcoast Community Council and the Coastside Fire Protection District.
