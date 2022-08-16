The deadline to file a declaration of candidacy for the November general election passed on Friday, putting the roster of fall contests into view. Races to represent the coast in Congress and on the county Board of Supervisors will likely command the most attention while many candidates for seats on local governing boards are running unopposed.

In the 16th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, who has served in Congress since 1993, faces another Democrat, Saratoga City Councilman Rishi Kumar. Eshoo has raised over $1.6 million for her campaign and still had more than $900,000 on hand after the June primary, giving her a distinct advantage over Kumar whose campaign account had no balance after the primary.

