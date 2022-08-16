The November ballot will include seven statewide propositions and candidates for the following offices. Qualified candidates for Coastside races and pertinent statewide races:
▸ State Offices
Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Controller, Treasurer, Attorney General, Insurance Commissioner, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Member of the State Board of Equalization, District 2
▸ Congress
U.S. Senator (partial term and full term)
• Alex Padilla
• Mark Meuser
U.S. House of Representatives, 16th District (includes San Mateo County coast)
• Anna Eshoo
• Rishi Kumar
▸ California Legislature
State Assembly, District 23 (includes San Mateo County coast)
• Marc Berman
• Tim Dec
▸ San Mateo County
Board of Supervisors, District 3 (includes San Mateo County coast)
• Laura Parmer-Lohan
• Ray Mueller
▸ Board of Education
• Area 1 (Midcoast, Half Moon Bay and South Coast): Susan Alvaro
• Area 2 (Pacifica): Beverly Gerard
▸ School Boards
Cabrillo Unified School District
• District A: Carmen Daniel
• District C: Lizet Cortes
• District E: Mary Beth Alexander
La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District (2 seats)
• Veronica Mazariegos-Anastassiou
Jefferson Union High School District (3 seats)
• Rosie Tejada
• Sherrett Walker
• Jerome Gallegos
Pacifica School District (3 seats)
• Elizabeth Bredall
• Nikhi Patel
• Laverne Villalobos
▸ City Councils
Half Moon Bay
• District No. 1: Robert Brownstone
• District No. 4: Debbie Ruddock,
• David Eblovi, Bill Balson
• District No. 5: Deborah Penrose
Pacifica
• District No. 2: Christine Boles, Robby Bancroft
• District No. 3: Mary Bier
• District No. 5: Sue Beckmeyer, Paul Chervatin
▸ Special Districts
Coastside County Water District
• Zone 2: Chris Mickelsen
• Zone 5: Bob Feldman
Coastside Fire Protection District
• District C: Patrick Hanna
• District D: Cynthia Sherrill
• District E: Gary Burke
Granada Community Services District (3 seats): Barbara Dye, Jen Randle, Allan Charles Smith, Jill Grant
Midcoast Community Council (4 seats): Claire Toutant, Gus Mattammal
Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District
• Ward 6: Brooks Alan Esser, Margaret Macniven
Montara Water and Sanitary District (3 seats): Peter Dekker, William Softky, Ric Lohman
North Coast County Water District
• Zone A: Wlliam Hauser
• Zone B: Anne Dejarnatt
• Zone E: Ron Ash
Harbor District
• District 2: George Domurat
• District 3: Kathryn Slater-Carter, Cameron Rolfe
