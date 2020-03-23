Three prominent Coastside nonprofits are banding together to create a “Coastside Crisis Fund” in the wake of a global pandemic that has changed nearly all aspects of life on the San Mateo County coast.
Coastside Hope, ALAS and Abundant Grace plan to manage parts of the enterprise. They say the need is urgent a week after local health authorities established a “shelter in place” policy that has left many out of work. In a press release from the three groups, they estimate that 300 to 500 Coastside families are at risk of falling through the cracks in the safety net in the next four months. They say 100 local families are already in financial crisis.
The idea is that Coastsiders who do not qualify for more traditional relief — such as rental assistance — will first receive a voucher from Coastside Hope. The person or family in need would then meet over the phone with ALAS staff which would perform a needs assessment and intake interview. Those approved would receive a modest cash stipend and rental gift cards intended to help the person or family get by for three months.
Abundant Grace is working on the fundraising component of the quickly established fund. Executive Director Eric DeBode said the group has a modest, four-figure stake to start with but would be ramping up fundraising efforts immediately.
To make a monthly or one-time designated donation, visit abundantgracecw.org or mail a check to Abundant Grace, 515 Kelly Ave., Half Moon Bay, CA 94019. Write Coastside Crisis Fund in the memo line. Or contact rhiannon@abundantgracecw.org.
The group is also soliciting gift cards from Mercado Mi Familia, New Leaf, Safeway, Chevron, Shell, CVS and Rite-Aid.
