After two years of discussion surrounding the intersection between mental health and public safety reform, the city of Half Moon Bay is about to have a new alternative to address mental health.
At last week’s City Council meeting, the city officially signed an agreement to run a seven-month pilot program with local nonprofit El Centro de Libertad. From March 1 to Sept. 30, El Centro will have its mobile Crisis Assistance Response and Evaluation Services available to respond to mental health and behavioral emergencies in both Half Moon Bay and Moonridge.
El Centro’s community responder model is largely based on CAHOOTS, a Eugene, Ore., program the City Council received input from last year. The El Centro version, commonly referred to as CARES, consists of a two-person team in a van, one of whom is a certified EMT or another health care practitioner, and an experienced mental health professional. The program will be available 40 hours per week, and the unarmed bilingual team will respond only to calls screened through 911 to the San Mateo County Office of Public Safety Communications call center. It will not respond to calls if there are reports of violence or medical emergencies.
The program is funded through two sources. There is $75,000 from the city’s general fund and a $75,000 contribution from San Mateo County. The initial plan involved a four-month pilot, but the county’s contribution extended the timeline, Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester said.
“Mental health issues are probably the most underfunded and underserved issues in our country,” Councilmember Robert Brownstone said. “Having a program modeled after a successful program like CAHOOTS is really a terrific start.”
Chidester said the days and times a CARES team operates will be determined by data from the Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Public Safety Communications. It’s likely the teams could work weekends and evenings.
El Centro Executive Director Jeff Essex said San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies will be on standby in certain instances while a CARES team is working, and deputies can request a team if they feel it’s necessary.
“We’re not providing treatment; it’s de-escalation and stabilization,” Essex said. “The next day, or even later that night, we’re going to be connecting these folk to the community services that are best going to provide them the support they need to get them out of the mental health emergency loop that may have been playing for years and years.”
