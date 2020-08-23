There were no significant changes Saturday night on either end of the CZU August Lightning Complex wildfire threatening the South Coast and Santa Cruz areas, reported San Mateo County Sheriff’s and CalFire officials this morning.
At the 6 a.m. press briefing, CalFire Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox said at 71,000 acres burned, the fire is now 8 percent contained, with 24,000 structures threatened. The total structures destroyed is now up to 129 across both San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. Cox said there are now 1,349 personnel assigned to the fire, including crews from out of state.
On the San Mateo County side, where the fire borders South Coast communities Loma Mar, La Honda and Pescadero, CalFire Operations Chief Mark Brunton said there were no major movements to report and crews continue to construct and maintain fire lines, which are holding so far. Brunton said favorable winds allowed CalFire to fly in six helicopters throughout the day to bombard the fire.
On the south end of the fire, Brunton said fire lines are holding above the University of California, Santa Cruz, campus and above Boulder Creek, Felton and Ben Lomond. In Bonny Doon, where the fire is widespread, Brunton said progress has been slower, but no new structures were lost last night.
“That’s a win for us in that direction,” Brunton said.
The most important message from San Mateo County Sheriff’s Detective Rosemerry Blankswade this morning was to the greater Bay Area, asking nonresidents of the coast to stay away. After crowds flocked westward despite beach closures on Saturday, Blankswade called on residents in neighboring areas to “do better.”
“We really need to rally together right now, Bay Area,” Blankswade said. “You never know when this is going to be your town, your city and your homes.”
Although Blankswade said there have been no safety or security issues on the San Mateo County side of the fire, Brunton said crime and looting in some evacuation zones has been an issue. Brunton reported that a fire engine was recently broken into and robbed, and urged all residents asked to evacuate to prevent further crime.
“It’s saddening, it's sickening, and we are doing everything we can to help the community,” Brunton said. “So please, if you're there, leave when asked to leave.”
County and CalFire officials noted they are preparing for weather changes this weekend as a Red Flag Warning for the area has been issued for the next 48 hours, and some thunderstorms are expected to hit the area.
One other change on the horizon: CalFire Incident Commander Billy See said the National Guard should be completing its training in a couple of days, when the two counties will know if and how many new personnel will be assigned to this fire.
