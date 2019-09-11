The demise of a high-profile proposal to let homeless students sleep overnight in community college parking lots illustrates just how much California has struggled to solve the student housing crisis.
When Peninsula Assemblyman Marc Berman introduced the bill in the Legislature earlier this year, it was met with equal parts applause and ridicule. Homeless students said they desperately needed safe places to park the cars that double as their bedrooms. Community colleges worried about security. And everyday Californians wondered, “How did things get this bad?”
Now Berman, a Democrat from Palo Alto, has decided not to move the bill forward after the Senate Appropriations Committee added amendments that delayed it until 2021, made it easier for colleges to opt out, and exempted colleges within 250 feet of an elementary school.
That last caveat would only serve to stigmatize students, Berman said in a statement in response to the amendments, which were made without public debate. “Homeless students are not pedophiles that need to be kept away from children,” he said. “They are men and women — many of them barely adults themselves — who are trying to improve their lives by obtaining a better education.”
Berman said he’ll work with the governor’s office to produce a stronger version of the bill next year.
One in five California community college students report experiencing homelessness at some point in the past year — including sleeping on a friend’s couch or in a motel because they didn’t have a place to stay, according to a survey by the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice at Temple University. Skyrocketing housing costs and a financial aid system that mostly focuses on the cost of tuition have created a perfect storm of unaffordability for many of the state’s 2.1 million community college students.
Some critics called the parking lot idea a Band-Aid on a gaping wound. Others envisioned unintended consequences if colleges began maintaining parking lots as makeshift vehicle camp sites.
More than a dozen community college districts opposed the bill, citing concerns about the cost of securing and cleaning the lots, and the effect on colleges’ relationships with neighboring residents and businesses. A Senate Appropriations analysis said costs could run into the tens of millions.
The Community College League of California argued lawmakers should focus on longer-term solutions such as expanding financial aid, and that the bill would institutionalize disparities between community colleges and better-funded four-year universities. “By only including community colleges, AB 302 sends the message that parking lots are good enough for community college students,” the League wrote in a message to legislators.
This story is supported by the College Futures Foundation.
Times are tough. When I was 20 years old in 1965 I lived in my car and had nothing to eat for a week except a loaf of bread and a jar of apple butter. To this day I hate apple butter.
Tough times will make you tough and will make you smart when it comes to making decisions and handling money.
Buy a cheap van with no windows. You can sleep in the back and no one will be able to see you. If you can't use the showers at school join a gym to use the shower. A cheap ice chest will keep food cold and a single burner camp stove will heat meals up.
Be inovative and use your brain. You can do it and it will make you a better and wiser person than someone who has everything handed to them.You will learn lessons that you will never forget and you will make wise decisions when you become more successful.
Ronald Raygun is long dead but his war against higher education lives on. How does this country expect to compete in the world if only the elite are educated?
