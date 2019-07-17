The Trump administration’s plan to enforce deportation orders against approximately 2,000 migrants on Sunday appeared to result in a few arrests across the country, but the promised nationwide push failed to materialize. The New York Times reported that the administration abandoned plans for a large, coordinated operation at the last minute because of news reports — spawned by the president’s own communications — informing immigrants of what to expect.
Activist groups in the Bay Area reported no confirmed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Northern California. A communications official with the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California said no major Bay Area ICE activity took place over the weekend, but smaller raids continue to occur.
Advocates on the Coastside did not receive any calls about arrests or raids this weekend, according to Joanne Rokosky, the president of Coastside Immigration Action Group.
On June 17, President Trump tweeted that ICE would soon begin removing undocumented immigrants from the country.
Five days later, he said he would delay the operation two weeks to allow Congress time “to work out a solution to the asylum and loophole problems at the southern border.”
Reports that the Trump administration scheduled nationwide raids for Sunday began circulating on July 11.
The ACLU, representing four immigrant legal aid groups, filed a lawsuit in New York that same day, claiming that migrants’ notices to appear were sent to incorrect addresses or issued for court dates that did not exist.
The lawsuit argues that migrants never received a proper notice of removal and have a constitutional right to a day in court before facing deportation.
Coastsiders gathered in Mac Dutra Plaza on Friday to protest migrant detention conditions at the border and listen to community members describe “living in the shadows” as immigrants. Rokosky said IAG distributed “Know Your Rights” cards to over 100 local businesses and organizations in the past few weeks.
