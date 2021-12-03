Nobody had a better seat for Friday’s Nights of Lights parade than Maggie and Hilda Mata of Half Moon Bay, who had stationed their folding chairs in front of City Hall. Unless, that is, it was their dogs, Bruno and Stitch, who were curled into blankets on their laps.
Maggie said the dogs wouldn’t be frightened by the lights and noise of the parade. In fact, they seemed right at home for an event their people had been longing to see.
“We missed it last year,” Maggie Mata said. “There isn’t too much to do in Half Moon Bay and any time there is something like this or the pumpkin festival we come.
“It brings the community together,” she said.
That was certainly true. Thousands of people lined the parade route on a crisp fall evening perfect for a holiday event. Most were not wearing masks, somewhat secure in the knowledge they were outdoors and that most people in San Mateo County are vaccinated against COVID-19. And everyone seemed to be having a good time.
Friday’s festivities were actually two separate events. It was night No. 2 of the four-Friday “Nights of Light,” organized by the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau, and it was a first-ever Coastside Holiday Festival, sponsored by the I.D.E.S. Society of Half Moon Bay. While the two events might have competed for attention, they largely merged together as far as shoppers and parade attendees were concerned. People walked freely up and down the street, chewing on candy and sipping hot chocolate as the afternoon turned to night.
.
The highlight of the Nights of Light event was the parade of lights that made its way down Main Street beginning shortly after dark. The “floats” were largely trucks, trailers and other Coastside conveyances and they were filled with children and holiday cheer.
The Half Moon Bay Girls Softball League was well-lit and well-represented. Coach Deborah Jones said the league blossomed during the pandemic, perhaps unexpectedly.
“It was a rough 2020,” she said, noting that it seemed more girls than usual turned out to play softball. And most of them were eating pizza and squealing excitedly in the staging area before the parade began.
For parade participants from Compass Realty of Half Moon Bay, the parade was a chance to show a little community spirit.
“We’re super excited,” said a smiling Realtor Leslie Macario. “It’s just a chance to be a part of the community.”
The holiday festival at the I.D.E.S. Hall, meanwhile, included food trucks and vendors, both indoors and out. Santa even stopped by for a bit.
I.D.E.S. members said the lack of locally caught crab both derailed the annual December crab feed and freed up a weekend for the holiday festival.
Merchants at both events seemed pleased with the opportunity to woo holiday shoppers — whether it be along the parade route or at the I.D.E.S. Hall.
“I’m very optimistic, but everyone has a different take on it,” said Audrey Seaton, owner of Small Town Sweets on Main Street, which was along the parade route. She noted that, while some business owners were joining her by staying open late, others thought the events more of a bother.
Moriah Bettencourt was also hoping business was sweet, albeit two blocks down at the I.D.E.S. Hall. She was perched in a booth filled with her Fish Wife Sweets in the courtyard of the grounds.
“I’ve done pop-ups downtown before and they’ve always been great,” she said.
