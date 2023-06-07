Saturday crash
injures 2
A crash in El Granada sent a car careening off the highway, smashing through a fence and hitting a house, injuring two occupants of the car Saturday, a Cal Fire spokeswoman said.
The crash happened at the intersection of state Highway 1 and Medio Avenue in El Granada, a village in San Mateo County, and firefighters responded at 9:02 a.m., according to Cecile Juliette of Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz.
"Two cars got into a crash on Highway 1, and one of them went through a fence and yard and hit a house at Third and Medio," Juliette said. The car did not penetrate the house, Juliette said.
Two occupants of the car that hit the house were hospitalized, one with major injuries and the other with moderate injuries, according to Juliette.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, the spokeswoman said.
— Bay City News
Deadline for FEMA aid extended to July 20
The deadline to apply for direct assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was extended to July 20 for California residents in 12 counties who were impacted by winter storms.
The extension gives residents in San Mateo and other impacted counties an extra 45 days to seek assistance. The previous deadline was Monday.
President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration in April, and expanded it in May, for counties throughout the state that were impacted by a series of atmospheric river storms that caused widespread flooding and property damage.
As of last Thursday, over $33.5 million had been approved for residents in affected counties, including nearly $15 million for direct aid to individuals and households, about $13 million for housing assistance, and about $2 million for other needs assistance, according to FEMA.
Another $18.7 million was approved for disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration for homeowners, renters and businesses.
Assistance from FEMA can help impacted residents cover the cost of repairs caused by storm damage, rental assistance if a home is unlivable, and replacement or repair of furniture and clothing lost or damaged.
Applications are available online at DisasterAssistance.gov, on the FEMA mobile app, or by calling FEMA at (800) 621-3362. An accessible, online tutorial provided by the agency is available at youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.
— Bay City News
