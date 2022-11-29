Felton driver sentenced for fatal crash
A Felton woman charged with driving while drunk and killing a Half Moon Bay man in February 2021 has been sentenced to six years in state prison, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Liana Felde, 28 at the time of the incident, was arrested after she veered into the northbound lane of Highway 1 just south of DeHoff Canyon Road. The impact of the resulting collision killed Jesse Schouboe, 32, and seriously injured his pregnant wife and their dog.
Felde was found with a broken arm and a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit in California, according to the district attorney’s office.
In October, she pleaded no contest to the felony counts of vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving. On Nov. 22, a San Mateo County Superior Court judge denied Felde probation and sentenced her to six years and eight months in prison with 51 days' credit for time served. The case was continued to Dec. 12 for a restitution hearing.
— August Howell
Montara arsonist sent to hospital
A Montara man arrested and charged with arson in December 2021 has been booked in a psychiatric hospital in Napa, authorities said.
Andrew Peterson, 35, was arrested last year after he lit two trailers on fire in Montara, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. He reportedly lived in one of the trailers. Prosecutors say he admitted to the crime onsite and caused an estimated $18,000 in damages.
Peterson, who was in custody on $50,000 bail, was charged with vandalism and two counts of arson.
In June, his criminal case was suspended after the judge agreed with a doctor’s evaluation that he was not competent to stand trial. Peterson was transported to Napa State Hospital on Nov. 21, and the case was continued to Feb. 27 for a progress report from the hospital.
— August Howell
Cliff rescue follows fall in Pescadero
First responders rescued someone who had fallen off a cliff at Pescadero State Beach on Friday, according to Cal Fire officials.
According to a video posted on Twitter by Cal Fire’s San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit, the unidentified person attempted to climb down a cliff near Pescadero State Beach but fell onto the rocks below. The injuries were non-life-threatening, but the victim needed firefighters' help to get back up the cliff via a rope system.
Personnel from Coastside Fire Protection District, San Mateo County Fire Department, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and the California State Parks Department responded to the call at 3 p.m. on Friday.
— from staff reports
