Fishing derby returns
The third annual Cowboy Fishing Co. Derby is coming up on July 15 and 16.
The weekend of events benefiting American Legion Post 474 begins at 12 p.m. on Friday at 199 West Point Ave. A happy hour with beer on tap from Blue Ocean Brewing and Hop Dogma Brewing Co. will start at 4 p.m. followed by barbecue from Breakwater Barbecue at 5 p.m. After food and drinks, there will be poker at 6 p.m., with a $20 buy-in, and “Fish Talk” by the fire pit.
The fishing derby starts at dawn on Saturday, and the fish weigh-off and trophy ceremony will be at 3:30 p.m.
A raffle and corn hole tourney will be held at 4:30 p.m., and at 5 p.m. there will be live music featuring Segue from Pacifica and a fish fry with the catch of the day.
Tickets are $150, made payable via PayPal to @cowboyfishing. For more information about the event, contact hooked@cowboyfishing.com.
— from staff reports
Fire Brigade hosts flea market
For those looking to sell their wares or peruse local treasures, the La Honda Fire Brigade is hosting a flea market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 17 next to the firehouse, 8945 La Honda Road.
Those interested in reserving a table to sell items can visit lahondafire.org for a registration link. Each spot is $25.
— from staff reports
