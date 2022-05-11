County adopts Juneteenth
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously at its May 3 meeting to add Juneteenth as a holiday for all county employees effective this year. The June 19 observance of the end of slavery became a federal holiday last year.
In introducing the resolution to the supervisors, Assistant County Executive Peggy Jensen said that observing Juneteenth “allows us to recognize the history of racism in this country.”
The observance of Juneteenth originates with the reading of General Order Number 3 by Union Gen. Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas. This was more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, declaring that enslaved people in the Confederate states “shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free.”
Slavery continued in many areas of the United States following the proclamation. Many enslavers moved from other states to Texas where they could avoid enforcement of the law and continue the inhumane system.
Pacifica and Half Moon Bay have labor agreements completed prior to the introduction of the federal and county holiday so, like most cities, they have not yet adopted it. A bill to establish Juneteenth as a state holiday is making its way through the California Legislature. This year the date falls on a Sunday, so the paid holiday will be on Monday, June 20.
— Peter Tokofsky
2 found dead in Pescadero car crash
Authorities reported a man and his child died on April 29, after their truck drove off the road and flipped over at Pescadero State Beach.
The incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on that Friday night. California Highway Patrol said
the truck appeared to be going west on Pescadero Creek Road when it
drove through the Highway 1 intersection and the beach parking lot before flipping onto the rocks below.
The pickup truck was found upside down 30 feet from the cliff and partially submerged in the water.
The CHP said the crash is under investigation. Multiple media outlets spoke with a family member who identified the man as Ipolito Anaya, a 39-year-old Freedom resident. The woman said Anaya was her brother and told ABC7 News that the other victim is likely her brother's girlfriend's young daughter. The girlfriend is still missing.
“For an unknown
reason, the driver of the Tacoma failed to slow and stop at the intersection,” CHP said in a press release.
Emergency personnel from the La Honda Fire Brigade, Loma Mar Fire Department, California State Parks and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office responded. Cal Fire reported that the U.S. Coast Guard was searching for a possible third victim but had not found anyone.
— August Howell
