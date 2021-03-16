Ham radio operators perform drill
Forty Coastside ham radio operators took part in a drill on Feb. 20 to demonstrate how they could pass messages directly to one another in the event of an emergency.
Volunteer radio operators successfully linked Coastside neighborhoods over the 10 miles between Montara and Cañada Cove. Such communication could be used to report conditions or summon help in an emergency.
This year’s test was organized by the Half Moon Bay Amateur Radio Club and by Coastside CERT, two organizations who provide ham operators to support first responders during emergency call-outs. Both these groups are currently experiencing tremendous membership growth, due in part to recent, local emergencies like the CZU wildfires.
The radio club can be reached at HMBarc.org and CERT by visiting CoastsideCERT.com.
County reopens museum, historic sites
The San Mateo County Historical Association will reopen its San Mateo County History Museum and the Sanchez Adobe in Pacifica as well as the Woodside Store on March 24. These historic venues have been closed due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Museum staff will maintain strict health safety protocols while cleaning these three iconic places before, during and after open hours.
The San Mateo County History Museum is located at 2200 Broadway in Redwood City. It features exhibits related to the use of natural resources, suburban development, ethnic experience and entrepreneurial achievement on the Peninsula from the time of the Ohlone Indian through today. The Museum is open every day except Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Woodside Store is located at 3300 Tripp Road in Woodside. It will resume its 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The Sanchez Adobe is located at 1000 Linda Mar Blvd. in Pacifica. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
For more information about the History Museum and its historic sites visit www.historysmc.org.
Local Realtors honored
Barbara LaVey, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker in Half Moon Bay was named the Realtor of the Year by the San Mateo County Association of Realtors at its annual meeting on March 5.
LaVey has served as chairwoman of the Coastside Government Affairs Committee and coordinator of the weekly Half Moon Bay marketing meetings. She was honored for her volunteer spirit, including helping to raise money for fire victims.
Coastside Realtor Judy Taylor, who completed her term on the board of directors, was designated an honorary member for life.
— from staff reports
