Learn about ongoing drought
State Assemblyman Marc Berman, whose District 24 includes Half Moon Bay, will host a virtual town hall on the topic of drought this week.
The online gathering, set for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, includes speakers from the Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency, the state Department of Water Resources and others. Expect tips for conservation and an update on the scope of the problem.
The event will be livestreamed on Berman’s Facebook page and Assembly site. Attendees are asked to check in at https://a24.asmdc.org/drought-town-hall.
— from staff reports
MCC objects to modified fire station lighting
After the Coastside Fire Protection District spent $40,000 to dim the lighting at the new El Granada Fire Station 41, members of the Midcoast Community Council are worried that the original plans and modifications still aren’t in line with zoning and environmental regulations.
Cal Fire San Mateo Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox said the newly installed modifications include dimming equipment for a total of 13 pole lights, plus installation of one shorter pole and an override switch so that exterior building lights can be turned off when crews leave for the night.
The MCC sent a letter to county and fire district leaders in mid-May saying the modifications were made without public input, aren’t consistent with local regulations and are inadequate to address glare.
— Sarah Wright
Hit-and-run reported at Poplar Beach
Deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a hit-and-run at the Poplar State Beach parking lot on Sunday night.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect, described as a 20- to 25-year-old man, backed his older-model black sedan into a pedestrian, knocking him to the ground. The incident occurred at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday.
The driver was reportedly of medium build with short brown hair and wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans. The driver fled eastbound on Poplar Avenue where he hit a nearby fence at the northeast corner of Highway 1 and Poplar Avenue before going northbound on Highway 1.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident may call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
— from staff reports
Medio Bridge faces supply chain delays
San Mateo County Public Works Director Jim Porter said construction to replace the Medio Bridge, which was on track to be completed by the end of this year, may be delayed until next spring because of shortages of soil nails needed for the retaining wall.
Porter said the county is set to advertise the project for construction bids in mid-July to be awarded by the end of August. Without the soil nails, Porter said construction will have to wait out the high winter tides.
“(Construction shortages are) affecting all phases of the industry,” Porter said. “We will see what we can get at the time.”
— Sarah Wright
