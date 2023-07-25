Crews search for man at Pacifica's Rockaway Beach
Witnesses at a Rockaway Beach restaurant in Pacifica thought they saw a person walk into the surf and never emerge on Sunday night. They called Pacifica Police who were unable to find the person.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Crews search for man at Pacifica's Rockaway Beach
Witnesses at a Rockaway Beach restaurant in Pacifica thought they saw a person walk into the surf and never emerge on Sunday night. They called Pacifica Police who were unable to find the person.
The call came in at 8:15 p.m. Police officers were joined by crews from the North County Fire Authority, paramedics and the Coast Guard, but no one in distress was found. Police were unable to confirm the sighting by talking to other beachgoers.
A police press release suggests that sea lions in the area could have looked like a human form from a distance.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314.
— from staff reports
City hosts household hazardous waste event
The city of Half Moon Bay is hosting a free household hazardous waste collection event. The public can bring in cleaning products, pesticides, leftover paint, solvents, propane tanks and other hazardous waste to the event to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on July 29.
No electronic, radioactive, explosive, medical or commercial waste is accepted.
The event is open to all who live in San Mateo County. To participate, you must schedule an appointment at smchealth.org/hhw-appt or by calling (650) 372-6200. Limit is 10 gallons for liquids or 50 pounds if solid per appointment.
— from staff reports
Disaster Preparedness Day is Aug. 5
The 19th annual San Mateo County Disaster Preparedness Day will be held from 10 a.m. to
2 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the San Mateo County Event Center, 1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo.
At the free event, locals can attend classes on CPR, first aid and “Stop the bleed,” a course on how to recognize and intervene in the event of life-threatening bleeding. They can also discover school and community safety resources, experience interactive preparedness demonstrations and take home some essential supplies.
There will be free parking, hot dogs and giveaways.
For more information, visit smcdisasterprep.org, or call the Department of Emergency Management at (650) 363-4790.
— from staff reports
Aidan McGee led the way past thick cypress trees into McNee Ranch State Park in Montara on S…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
▸ Sally Benson
▸ Government body: San Mateo County Harbor District
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The newly painted Cunha Country Grocery mural was defaced with graffiti on June 19, along wi…
▸ Government body: Half Moon Bay City Council
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
After receiving numerous complaints of drinking and littering at Poplar Beach, the city of H…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Earlier this month, city planners approved a plan to connect the Eastside Parallel Trail bik…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Beatriz Barron has a curious 5-year-old who likes the water. The Half Moon Bay mom can’t swi…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The white fencing that has enclosed the empty lot on the northeast corner of Main Street and…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.