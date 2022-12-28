Dog surf event announces return
Organizers of the annual World Dog Surf Championships announced last week that the event will return to Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica next summer.
TasteTV said the event is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Aug. 5. A release said the top dog surfers will once again be on hand, noting that the sport got its start on Northern California beaches.
The event brings hundreds of people — often with their own dogs at the end of a leash — to watch the spectacle of dogs catching waves in the usually gentle summer surf.
Learn more at surfdogchampionships.com.
— from staff reports
Best snow pack in decade
State water officials say the Sierra Nevada is experiencing its snowiest start to the winter season in a decade, thanks to a series of storms that dropped several feet of snow.
November rains helped saturate the soils and primed them for runoff in the future, and early December flurries gave some areas up to 2 to 4 feet of snow, with more to come through New Year's Day, state officials predict.
The statewide snowpack is about 163 percent of average for this time of year, said Sean de Guzman, who manages the California Department of Water Resources' annual snow surveys.
The surveys forecast the state's water supply for a year based on how much water content is in the Sierra Nevada's snowpack. The first snow survey of the 2023 snow season is tentatively scheduled to be recorded on Jan. 3.
— Bay City News
Former cop sentenced to jail
A 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant has been sentenced to jail after pleading no contest to felony charges for robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year.
Davin Cole entered the no contest plea in September to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft at the pharmacy on Concar Drive on Nov. 3, 2021, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.
On Dec. 21, Cole received a sentence of nearly a year in county jail that can be served in a residential treatment program after he serves 130 days in jail. San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hill also sentenced him to three years' probation and to pay various fines and fees. Prosecutors had asked the judge to impose a state prison sentence.
According to the District Attorney's Office, Cole had walked into the pharmacy and handed an employee a note that said he had a gun and to give him Norco opioid pills. Cole was carrying an unregistered handgun at the time of the robbery, according to prosecutors.
— Bay City News
Law would boost access to menstrual products
Legislation introduced earlier this month would ensure that Californians have access to free menstrual products in workplaces and public buildings, according to state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley.
Skinner, chair of the California Legislative Women's Caucus, brought forward legislation Senate Bill 59, "Equity, Period," which states that all state-owned buildings and any places that administer state services, as well as state-funded hospitals, would provide free period products in women's and all-gender bathrooms.
"We expect restrooms in public spaces to provide basic essentials for health and sanitation, but this expectation fails to recognize that more than half of our state's population needs more than toilet paper and hand washing supplies," Skinner said in a press release.
The products would also be placed in one men's restroom per building, according to Skinner.
— Bay City News
Man with gun reported in San Mateo
Police in San Mateo on Thursday arrested a man in connection with several weapons crimes after he reportedly brandished a firearm at a father and child.
Andrew Paul Michael, 27, of San Mateo, was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing an assault weapon, manufacture of a short-barreled rifle, exhibiting a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse, according to the San Mateo Police Department.
On Thursday at 3:05 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of 10th Avenue on a report a man brandished a firearm. Police said Michael got a gun from his home following an argument with a man and the man's 4-year-old son after they were seen delivering an invitation to a neighbor.
During the ensuing search of Michael's home, officers found and seized multiple illicit firearms including an AK-47, a short-barreled AR-15, an AR-15 with a grenade launcher, hand guns, ammunition and firearms paraphernalia, police said.
— Bay City News
Santa Cruz teen charged with parking scam
A teen suspected of creating and distributing fraudulent parking tickets in an attempt to collect payments for them has been arrested in Santa Cruz, the police announced on Friday.
On Thursday, police received a report that fake citations had been issued to parked vehicles in the beach area the previous evening.
The scam involved using a QR code to direct victims to a website for payment of their fake citation.
Police zeroed in on 19-year-old Damian Vela, of Watsonville, who they discovered in the beach area on Thursday evening. Police claim Vela admitted to the ruse but denied receiving any payments.
Police do not know how many fraudulent citations Vela allegedly handed out or if anyone in fact made payments.
— Bay City News
