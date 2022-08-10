Money coming for Frenchmans Creek work
Last week U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier’s office announced that the U.S. House of Representatives had agreed to fund $16.9 million for 15 Peninsula projects, including one that could result in a roundabout in Half Moon Bay. Speier also secured $54.5 million for San Francisco Bay restoration efforts.
The city of Half Moon Bay’s Frenchmans Creek Intersection and Bike/Pedestrian Improvement project received $2.2 million with Speier’s assistance. The city is currently applying to get other state grants to conduct an environmental review and analyze possible design changes to the Highway 1 and Frenchmans Creek intersection with Caltrans.
In addition to bike and pedestrian safety upgrades, one of those alternatives is expected to be a roundabout. Exact costs are still unknown at this point, but the city put the ballpark figure between $3 million and $5 million.
POST searches for new board members
The Peninsula Open Space Trust, which holds land on the coast, is searching for new board members.
“Conducting an open search is a newer practice, not just for us, but for the nonprofit sector in general. We are committed to continued strong governance and bringing new voices and diverse perspectives to every aspect of our work. A public search helps serve both of these goals,” said Suzanne Sullivan, chair of POST’s Board.
