‘Civics 101’ demystifies local government
If you are interested in local government and how your tax dollars become real work in San Mateo County, there is a course for you. It’s called “Civics 101” and its San Mateo County’s citizens academy.
A series of workshops and hands-on exercises will provide an in-depth look at how government works and demystify the process. The workshops are led by county officials and elected leaders.
“This is a unique opportunity for anyone who lives, works or goes to school in San Mateo County to see how local government works,” county Supervisor Carole Groom said in a prepared statement.
The academy runs from 6:30 to 8:40 p.m. on nine consecutive Tuesdays beginning Sept. 6. Sessions are mostly held at 501 Winslow St. in Redwood City. Classes are capped at 65 people.
To apply, visit https://www.smcgov.org/ceo/civics-101-academy. For answers to your questions, email Eric Forgaard at eforgaard@smcgov.org, or call (650)363-4123.
— from staff reports
County to fill farmworker committee
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors is looking for members to fill its new Farmworker Advisory Committee, which will pay farmworkers and a family member to advise the county on policies to help underserved agricultural workers.
The 10-member committee will be comprised of four farmworkers, three employees of nonprofits, one family of a farmworker, a worker in the agriculture industry, and a member of the San Mateo County Agricultural Advisory Committee. To apply and learn more, visit tinyurl.com/SMCfarmworker or call (650) 208-5798. The application period ends Aug. 26, and interviews will be conducted from Sept. 12-16. The first meeting is scheduled for Nov. 16.
The committee was formed by a unanimous Board of Supervisors in June to highlight issues facing the farmworker population and provide recommendations on how to help. The committee will meet a minimum of six times a year. Both the farmworkers and the family members will be paid $100 for each meeting they attend. Meetings will have live interpretation in Spanish.
— August Howell
Seniors prepare for extreme heat, fire
As the Coastside moves into warmer weather and the inevitable fire season, Senior Coastsiders invites the public to learn about its move to become an extreme heat and wildfire resiliency hub.
Through a partnership with the San Mateo County Office of Sustainability, the center has procured medical-grade air purifiers, swamp coolers and air quality monitors. Additionally, multiple back-up batteries with solar panel charging stations are housed on site in case of power outages.
In early 2022, new solar shades were installed on all windows to reduce heat transfer from the sun. These efforts will ensure that the next time the Coastside faces challenges from smoke or extreme heat, Senior Coastsiders can serve as a refuge for seniors and other vulnerable community members.
The center will hold a reception for the public to see these items in action
from 4 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 17. Staff from Senior Coastsiders, the Office of Sustainability, and our local CERT will be on hand to answer questions about the improvements as well as discuss actions individuals can take to keep themselves safe during times of extreme heat or smoke.
Light refreshments will be provided.
— Senior Coastsiders
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.