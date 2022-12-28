Jaywalking

Jaywalking is about to get a little safer — that is if your primary concern is a ticket and not traffic.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

At the start of the new year many of the bills signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom over the past 12 months will take effect.  Some, such as an increase in the state minimum wage or regulations on new oil wells, will have no impact on life on the San Mateo County coast because they are not relevant or local rules supersede them. The following new laws for 2023 might not bring about much change for most people, but are worth knowing about.

 

Tags

(3) comments

Scott McVicker

Collision Course

From a vehicle operator's point of view, restrictions on jaywalking promoted pedestrian-vehicle safety. They encouraged the use of crosswalks at intersections. The secondary benefit was to traffic flow between intersections.

Removal of citations (for whatever imagined reason) will end badly. All it will take is one distracted parent, one over-eager child and one of those nearly silent electric cars...driven by a lookie-loo tourist-type and we will have an expected conclusion.

In short: Remember to look both ways before passing any future “laws”.

Report Add Reply
John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

People who need a couple of tons of plastic and steel in order to get around should drive more responsibly.

Don't drive when distracted.

Put a bell on it.

The last line is pretty funny. But, in light of the failed war on drugs, yep.

Report Add Reply
Rebecca

Really nice review Peter, thanks!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories