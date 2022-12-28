At the start of the new year many of the bills signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom over the past 12 months will take effect. Some, such as an increase in the state minimum wage or regulations on new oil wells, will have no impact on life on the San Mateo County coast because they are not relevant or local rules supersede them. The following new laws for 2023 might not bring about much change for most people, but are worth knowing about.
The Freedom to Walk Act prohibits law enforcement officers from stopping a pedestrian for jaywalking unless “a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision with a moving vehicle.”
Although pedestrian fatalities are on the rise in California, data shows that law enforcement issues jaywalking citations disproportionately to people of color. The new law eliminates most of the instances when tickets can be given.
▸ Bicycle and vehicle rules
Assembly Bill 1909, dubbed the OmniBike bill, makes several changes to the Vehicle Code. It requires vehicles to move to an adjacent lane when passing a bicycle, if a lane is available. Currently the law only requires the vehicle to maintain a separation of 3 feet from the bike. The bill also prohibits local jurisdictions from requiring bicycles to have a license.
State law currently forbids Class 3 electric bikes, which can reach speeds of 28 miles per hour, from operating on bike paths and trails, and allows local jurisdictions to establish policy for slightly slower Class 1 and 2 e-bikes. Next year local authorities can set their own policy for Class 3 bikes as well.
Another provision of the bill goes into effect in 2024 and will allow bikes to cross streets on pedestrian walk signals at intersections rather than waiting for traffic lights to turn green.
New rules will make it easier for hunters to kill wild pigs whose population is growing throughout the state.
Starting with the new year California officially outlaws the “pink tax” by making it illegal for companies to “charge a different price for any two goods that are substantially similar if those goods are priced differently based on the gender of the individuals for whom the goods are marketed and intended.”
On Jan. 1 the state minimum wage increases to $15.50. In April, a new San Mateo County minimum wage of $16.50 goes into effect. For 2023 Half Moon Bay will have a minimum of $16.45.
A new law increases the amount workers on disability and paid family leave
receive. Workers who earn less than $57,000 per year will now receive 90 percent rather than 70 percent of their wages when on leave. Another law will guarantee employees up to five days
of requested bereavement leave when a family member dies.
▸ Farmworker union elections
Changes to the Agricultural Labor Relations Act of 1975 will allow farmworkers to vote by mail in union elections, rather than forcing them to vote in person.
The Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Act will allow family members, first responders and clinicians to ask a judge to order treatment for individuals with schizophrenia and other disorders. The act extends the provisions of the 2002 Laura’s Law to the entire state and establishes certain reporting and funding requirements.
One new law passed after several failed attempts in previous years will legalize “natural organic reduction,” the composting of human corpses, beginning in 2027.
(3) comments
Collision Course
From a vehicle operator's point of view, restrictions on jaywalking promoted pedestrian-vehicle safety. They encouraged the use of crosswalks at intersections. The secondary benefit was to traffic flow between intersections.
Removal of citations (for whatever imagined reason) will end badly. All it will take is one distracted parent, one over-eager child and one of those nearly silent electric cars...driven by a lookie-loo tourist-type and we will have an expected conclusion.
In short: Remember to look both ways before passing any future “laws”.
People who need a couple of tons of plastic and steel in order to get around should drive more responsibly.
Don't drive when distracted.
Put a bell on it.
The last line is pretty funny. But, in light of the failed war on drugs, yep.
Really nice review Peter, thanks!
