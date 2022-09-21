To combat an increasingly hotter and drier atmosphere, state officials are looking to fund new water projects that could kickstart a recycled water system on the coast.
With a dwindling snowpack and fewer available resources, researchers from the Department of Water Resources project that climate change impact could reduce the state’s water supply by up to 10 percent by 2040. That’s about 6 million to 9 million acre-feet of water supply. For comparison, the Shasta Reservoir holds 4.5 million acre-feet.
To make up for losses, the state is looking at financing major water projects. Last month Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a slew of moves to increase water supply and adapt to more extreme weather patterns caused by climate change through 2040. One of the biggest ways it could do that is through recycled water.
Newson’s water supply strategy has several targets to hit. One is to create 4 million acre-feet of reservoir storage to capitalize on large storms. The state also wants to recycle at least 800,000 acre-feet of water each year by 2030. That’s about an 8 percent increase from the amount recycled in 2020.
By 2040, the state wants to more than double that figure to 1.8 million acre-feet of recycled water. Recycled water accounts for about 9 percent of the state’s water demand, about 728,000 acre-feet per year. Notably, the governor’s announcement last month does not include specific policies to address water use in agriculture, which uses roughly four times more water than urban residents.
According to Newson’s office, these strategies were identified in the administration's Water Resilience Portfolio, a master plan for water, released in 2020, but are being brought to the forefront because of climate emergencies. The state’s recycling water proposal could total $27 billion in state and federal funding by 2040. That figure accounts for billions of dollars already approved in pervious state budgets.
Newsom’s Drought Response and Water Resilience package in the 2022-23 fiscal year designated $530 million to support water recycling and groundwater cleanup efforts. Sewer Authority Mid-coastside attorney Jeremy Jungreis told SAM’s Board of Directors last month that some money could make its way to the coast in the coming years. By 2024, the California State Water Resources Control Board is intending to work with local sanitation agencies to identify recycled water projects that could be up and running by 2040.
Half Moon Bay Mayor Debbie Ruddock, the chair of SAM, suggested the sewer authority should partner with the Coastside County Water District as applicants for grants. CCWD is preparing to apply for a grant to pay for a recycled water feasibility study.
Last month the Half Moon Bay City Council endorsed the water district as a local leader to develop an integrated recycled water system for the coast. In a letter to CCWD President Bob
Feldman, Ruddock encouraged cooperation between local water agencies and the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside.
“Water reuse offers many potential benefits including greater water security during drought conditions, less dependence upon outside water sources, less dependence upon groundwater resources as well as a reduction in wastewater effluent discharge to the Pacific Ocean,” she wrote. ▪
(2) comments
Yes, great idea. Oh, and maybe desalinization too???
There are like 82 studies on recycled water on Coastside. Just stop wasting money and build it already.
